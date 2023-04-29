STORM 2 Review, the coolest power bank by far! (now also available in DE!)

Almost a year ago I supported a power bank on Kickstarter, which I found more than exciting! The STORM 2 is an absolute high-end power bank. Here are just a few of the features:

27600mAh capacity

100W USB C Port(s)

DC output with adjustable voltage between 3.3 and 25.2V

Display with various performance information

In addition, the housing of the power bank is super exciting because it is completely transparent. The power bank has finally arrived.





Let’s see if the investment was worth it!

The STORM 2 under test

The STORM 2 has a very unusual form factor and design. The power bank measures 151 x 46 x 59 mm and weighs 578 g.

The power bank relies on a rather blocky design. But what is much more striking is the completely transparent exterior. Only the two end pieces of the power bank are made of metal.

With the STORM 2, the interior of the power bank has also been completely styled. The manufacturer does not rely on a fake design, but all visible components have a purpose.

The small display on the top + control button is also important. But more on that later.

On the ports side, we have 2x USB C, 1x USB A and 1x DC.

USB C 1 Power Delivery 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A oder 3-21V/5A

USB C 2 Power Delivery 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2,5A, 15V/2A oder 3,3-11V/3A, 3,3-16V/2A

USB A Quick Charge 3.0 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

DC output 3.3-25.2V/3A

So we have the classic combination of USB Power Delivery and Quick Charge. Fortunately, the primary USB C port even manages a whopping 100W.

The USB C port can also be used to charge the power bank with up to 100W.

The DC port is “programmable” by you with any voltage in the range 3.3-25.2V. There is even a small charging cable with two clips included to power any DIY project.

The power bank can also be charged via the DC input (5-25V/3A).

Beide USB C Ports mit PPS

Both USB C ports of the STORM 2 support the PPS charging standard.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21 series models require PPS to reach full charging speed. An S21 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 25W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

USB C 1 3-21V/5A

USB C 2 3,3-11V/3A or 3,3-16V/2A

This means that the power bank has a very good PPS range on both USB C ports! More than enough for the S21 Ultra or Pixel 6.

the display

The following information is shown on the display of the STORM 2:

capacity in %

Internal battery voltage

Current load in A

Current load in W

Current charging current in W

Battery cell temperature

temperature chip

In the other settings you can also set the voltage of the DC port, see the voltage of the individual battery cells inside, just like the capacity and the charging cycles.

This makes the display very helpful and useful! Also, the values ​​are actually very accurate! I would even say the values ​​are 100% correct, differences to my measuring devices will probably come from the other measuring position and additional resistance through the ports.

The battery cells

STORM did a great job keeping their supporters updated throughout the campaign. This was done here absolutely exemplary (there were 35 updates)!

STORM originally planned to use Panasonic 18650GA battery cells in the power bank. However, due to supply chain problems, the manufacturer was unable to get hold of the cells. Therefore, on the SAMSUNG 32E cells switched. You can also see this through the housing.

The capacity

STORM advertises its power bank with a capacity of 27600mAh. However, a capacity of 93.5Wh is printed on the power bank. 93.5Wh at 3.7V results in 25270mAh.

This may be due to the battery cells being replaced at the last second. But what about capacity in practice?

Wh mAh % of HA USB C 5V/1A 72,14 19497,3 77,2% USB C 9V/3A 81,551 22040,8 87,2% USB C 20V/1A 80,487 21753,2 86,1% USB C 20V/5A 79,4526 21473,7 85,0% DC 12V/3A 82,7033 22352,2 88,5%

In the best case I could measure a capacity of 82.7Wh. This corresponds to 88.5% of the manufacturer’s specification, based on the advertised 93.5Wh

Constantly 100W dischargeable but not chargeable

Fortunately, the power bank can really deliver a constant 100W of power. Not all power banks that advertise with a 100W USB C port can do this. Most can only deliver the 100W for a short time.

Apparently, the power bank relies on a solid metal center bar that dissipates the heat. This keeps the electronics sufficiently cool, but the two end pieces of the power bank, for example, heat up noticeably and the battery cells also become fluffy and warm.

When charging constantly with 100W (charging the power bank itself), however, it went into a temperature shutdown at approx. 85% charge level.

Glad there is one! A bit annoying, because this slows down the charging of the power bank significantly. This only happens when charging the power bank itself and not when discharging.

Apparently the power bank switches off when the cells have reached 55 degrees. Sensible! Even if it would make more sense to throttle the charging speed than a temporary complete shutdown.

recharge

The STORM 2 can record up to 100W via USB C. But as already written, this led to an overtemperature shutdown or pause. So the power bank charged with a smooth 100W up to approx. 80% before there was a short break to cool down. After this break, the loading continued.

This is of course a double-edged sword! In itself, it is better that the power bank throttles the charging briefly here than that the cells get too hot, on the other hand it costs some charging speed.

Nevertheless, a charge with a 100W USB C charger only takes 1:31h, which is completely okay.

If you use a somewhat “more gentle” 60W charger, we get a charging time of almost 2 hours.

Conclusion

The STORM 2 is currently my favorite high-end power bank! Of course, this is primarily due to the cool, transparent design and the practical display, which shows you a lot of information!

Here you can see exactly the battery status %, the temperature of the battery cells and last but not least the incoming and outgoing power.

The STORM 2 is also very fast thanks to the 100W USB C port! This can also deliver a constant 100W, making the power bank ideal for notebooks such as the MacBook Pro 16 etc.

Both USB C ports also support PPS, which makes the power bank ideal for current smartphones such as the S21 or Pixel 6.

There are further plus points for the practical and programmable DC output and the quick charge port.

With a maximum of 82.7Wh, the capacity is a bit below the manufacturer’s specification, but 82.7Wh is not little either, quite the opposite!

So if you somehow have the opportunity to buy the STORM 2, then grab it! As an enthusiast, you won’t get a much better power bank at the moment.

Update 18.02.23: The power bank is now also available from stock in Germany! It’s best to check the miser’s price comparison. 199€ is not “cheap”, but this is a fair price for such an extraordinary power bank!

Update 29.04.23 Now also available at Amazon.