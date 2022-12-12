In just 24 hours Elon Musk wrote two tweets that push the limits of that “freedom of word” so dear to the entrepreneur. Let’s see them.

The first attack is directed at the Lgbtq+ community and at Anthony Faucione of the world‘s leading infectious disease experts and chief medical adviser to the president Biden.

Musk’s tweet is a pun that received a million likes. The way it is constructed, with a clear reference to the pronouns used in English-speaking countries by transgender and non-binary people (“my pronouns are they / them”), underlines the entrepreneur’s impatience with a method that respects interlocutor or the interlocutor as it does not force you to choose between the masculine third person singular pronoun “he” (he) and the feminine one “she” (she).

“Forcing others to use your pronouns when they don’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor polite,” Musk wrote in response to Scott Kelly, a former NASA astronaut who urged the entrepreneur to respect the Lgbtq+ community and not to “promote hatred towards people who are already marginalized and at risk of violence”.

I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

With the same tweet, Musk has called for prosecution of Fauci for his role in America’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular for the measures put in place to counter the spread of the virus, considered too severe by the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. This thesis of Musk has also been strongly criticized. Peter Hoetz, an American scientist and virologist, wrote to the entrepreneur that “Fauci has done nothing but serve his country. Musk should know that at least 200,000 Americans have lost their lives to anti-science rhetoric and misinformation.”

The strongest criticism of the entrepreneur has perhaps come from The Atlantican authoritative US magazine that published an article entitled “Elon Musk is an activist of the extreme right”, which states that the tweet on pronouns and on Fauci summarizes “everything you need to know about Musk”. “In five words – writes journalist Charlie Warzel – Musk manages to make fun of transgender and non-binary people, to show his contempt for public health officials and to send a signal to far-right trolls”.

Musk’s second attackwhich also took place in the last few hours, is addressed toTwitter’s former head of security, Yoel Roth, who left the company after the entrepreneur arrived. Roth is among the former social media employees accused – through i Twitter Files wanted and promoted by Musk himself – to have questionably managed the Donald Trump’s account suspension following the unrest on January 6, 2021, the day supporters of the former president stormed the US Congress.

Musk has published an excerpt from Roth’s master’s thesis, written several years ago. “It seems that Yoel is here arguing that children can access Internet services for adults” speculated the entrepreneur, commenting on some sentences of the academic work. “Gay Data” — the title of Roth’s 2016 MA thesis at the University of Pennsylvania — talks about Grindrthe social networking popular among the LGBTQ+ community.

Following Musk’s tweet, Roth has received numerous death threats.

It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

Last December 9, Musk wrote that members of the Twitter security council have committed “a crime” because “for years they have refused to take action against child exploitation” that allegedly took place through the platform. He responded to Musk’s statement Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and longtime CEO of the company. “This is false,” Dorsey wrote.