Home » “Stormgate” Kickstarter raised more than nine times the target in one day! Test debut in early 2024 | Game base
Technology

“Stormgate” Kickstarter raised more than nine times the target in one day! Test debut in early 2024 | Game base

by admin
“Stormgate” Kickstarter raised more than nine times the target in one day! Test debut in early 2024 | Game base

Frost Giant Studios Announces Development of New Real-Time Strategy Game “Stormgate”

Frost Giant Studios is currently under development and is scheduled to be launched for testing on Steam in early 2024. The game will adopt a free-to-play real-time strategy RTS new game “Stormgate” and announced that it will start a crowdfunding campaign on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform from now on. Although the event has only started less than a day ago, it has already accumulated as many as 10,229 supporters, and the amount raised of US$970,969 has exceeded the total target of US$100,000 by nearly 9 times.

This game is based on “Tim Morten” who served as the production director of “StarCraft II” in the past, and “Tim Campbell” who served as the chief campaign designer of “Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne” It is currently being developed by Frost Giant Studios, which uses the Unreal Engine 5 engine. The goal is to create the next generation of great real-time strategy games, RTS games that support 4K HD graphics and hundreds of units to engage in large-scale wars on the screen.

In the game, the stage will be set in a new science fiction world hundreds of years in the future, where the earth has been plunged into war due to alien invasion. In addition to the campaign missions for up to three people to cooperate, there is also a 1vs.1 battle ladder that supports players to compete, allowing players to create customized missions or mini-games. As the current amount of funds raised continues to reach the target, the official has also confirmed that the Arctic map, HUD appearance, additional 3vs.E weekly mutation challenges, player assistant tools and other content will be implemented for players to use. With this new game on the horizon, fans of real-time strategy games have a lot to look forward to.

You may also like

A team of college students developed a picture...

Ubiq renames itself Necture and raises 7 million...

Apple patents a Smart Ring as an input...

NASA captured detailed images of the star-forming region...

New update makes navigation even more effective

The latest game of “Magic Bubble” “Magic Bubble...

New EU climate report: Europe is hit by...

A new concern regarding the development of AI:...

The challenge of holistic sustainability

CASETiFY Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case unboxing sharing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy