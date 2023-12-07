“Stormgate” Kickstarter raised more than nine times the target in one day! Test debut in early 2024 | Game base

Frost Giant Studios Announces Development of New Real-Time Strategy Game “Stormgate”

Frost Giant Studios is currently under development and is scheduled to be launched for testing on Steam in early 2024. The game will adopt a free-to-play real-time strategy RTS new game “Stormgate” and announced that it will start a crowdfunding campaign on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform from now on. Although the event has only started less than a day ago, it has already accumulated as many as 10,229 supporters, and the amount raised of US$970,969 has exceeded the total target of US$100,000 by nearly 9 times.

This game is based on “Tim Morten” who served as the production director of “StarCraft II” in the past, and “Tim Campbell” who served as the chief campaign designer of “Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne” It is currently being developed by Frost Giant Studios, which uses the Unreal Engine 5 engine. The goal is to create the next generation of great real-time strategy games, RTS games that support 4K HD graphics and hundreds of units to engage in large-scale wars on the screen.

In the game, the stage will be set in a new science fiction world hundreds of years in the future, where the earth has been plunged into war due to alien invasion. In addition to the campaign missions for up to three people to cooperate, there is also a 1vs.1 battle ladder that supports players to compete, allowing players to create customized missions or mini-games. As the current amount of funds raised continues to reach the target, the official has also confirmed that the Arctic map, HUD appearance, additional 3vs.E weekly mutation challenges, player assistant tools and other content will be implemented for players to use. With this new game on the horizon, fans of real-time strategy games have a lot to look forward to.