Stormshield a SPS Italia, cybersecurity per l’Industria 4.0

Stormshield will take part in SPS Italiaactively supporting the world of Industry 4.0, for pervasive and complete infrastructure security.

The high rate of interaction between IT and OT infrastructure it can lead industrial organizations, utilities and enterprises to a high exposure to high cyber risks. Accidents which – in the case of industrial plants and critical infrastructures – can, in lucky cases, have enormous repercussions on production or the provision of services, in the worst, put human lives at risk or create damage to the ecosystem.

Although the industry is quite aware of the risks, it often does not correspond to the adoption of comprehensive security strategies.

in the face ofhyperconnectivity and the increase in the attack surface of OT infrastructures through the use of IT components not developed for the industrial sector, IPS and firewall solutions must be able to analyze both industrial and IT protocols in real time, entering not only regarding the content of each communication, but also the behavior of the monitored components, ascertaining their correctness and conformity.

On the occasion of SPS Italia, from 23 to 25 May 2023 in Parma, Stormshield, a company of the Airbus group and a European reference point for IT security of companies and critical infrastructures, will present its holistic approach to industrial safety and its solutions for OT environments and critical production plants at the EFA Automazione SpA stand G005, in pavilion 5.

Stormshield a SPS Italia

Andrea Scattina, Country Manager Italy, Stormshield

As the leading European manufacturer of cybersecurity solutions we primarily target critical infrastructure, military and industry. A strategy that culminates in the offer of particularly robust, powerful and reliable solutions.

In particular, manufacturer secures IT/OT infrastructure with perimeter security solutions and production lines with endpoint armoring product and with a line of products dedicated to data protection. All solutions certified at the highest levels in Europe, which safeguard the availability, integrity and proper functioning of operational processes and continuity of operations.

Stormshield’s approach is based on the combination of highly integrated strategies and solutions to protect critical and complex environments: sensitive resources are identified and exclusively assigned to specific processes, networks are segmented to isolate certain operational areas and prevent the lateral spread of attacks, SPS and PLC systems are protected, human machine interfaces (HMI) are armored according to the Zero-Trust criteria, the control positions strengthened and much more.