The StoryPhones from Onanoff are Storytelling Headphones for Kids ages three and up that aim to provide a creative entertainment experience. It is about SafeAudio Headphoneswhich you can use so-called StoryShields listen to different stories. With the right one StoryPhones App you can use the phones quite easily furnish and also own stories in it to record.

The headphones work with matching StoryShields. These are small magnetic discs, which can be easily attached to the left earpiece. The discs in the Disney-Edition contain just known Disney storiesfor example The Lion King or Jake and the Neverland Pirates, which depending on the disc between 30 and 45 minutes long are.

We have tested the headphones for you and will show you our results in the following post.

scope of delivery

For our test we have the Disney StoryPhones in Rosa used. In principle, you get everything you need for the application – as a small one Extra there is a small pouch with pink details. The headphones themselves don’t quite fit in there, but it’s quite good for taking the StoryShields with you and storing the cables. In the scope of delivery included are:

Disney StoryPhones in Rosa

Disney StoryShield from Minnie Mouse

USB-C charging cable (without adapter)

Audiokabel

cloth bag

operation manual

functions

The equipment won us over in the test positively surprised. Considering that the headphones are intended for children, they have quite a few interesting Featuresbut can still be used super easy serve. In the initial setup it definitely needs the help of one adult (We will come to that below), but children would have to be able to cope well with the further operation on their own.

On the left side the headphone is located magnetic field, on which the StoryShield is attached. You just have to place on top – in our test it held up very well. It has also withstood more hectic movements and is in the process not fallen off.

On the right side you will find the buttons for the operation, on the narrow outside is the on-off button and a small one above it LED light, which is used to display functions. In the supplied operation manual these are listed very clearly.

The on-off button and the buttons on the right shell are relative self explanatory:

Plus and minus for the regulation of volume

Small circle in the center for Stop and Play

and arrows for that Fast forward and rewind

When on a StoryShield several short stories are located, one can do this on the magnetic field clockwise rotate so that the next story is played – the previous you get if you beat it against the clockwise turns.

The headphones can be Bluetooth with the matching StoryPhones App couple and also with the WLAN connect. With the help of AUX-Kabels can you two StoryPhones join together and themselves stories together listen with a friend or sibling. Of course you can do that too listen to music normallyif you put the headphones with the Smartphone or similar connects.

design and processing

The StoryPhones in the Disney Edition come in pretty cliche colorsnamely Pink or Baby Blue. The normal phones are also in neutral Grau and in White available.

In our test model, the design is piggy-pink despite it very well done. We particularly like them lovely details – The speakers have the well-known shape of the Mickey Mouse head and the motif can also be found in the temple.

The comfort is very pleasant and has changed even after listening to it for a long time not changed. The headphones don’t press too hard on the ears and that Material feels soft and high-quality at. The hanger is size adjustable and also easily fits on an adult’s head when extended.

initial setup

For the first use the headphone has onanoff on explainer video put on youtube. We have also followed this approach and can say that the Furnishings was done in a few minutes and also everything at first try had worked. Therefore we can warmly recommend the video:

If you have a StoryShield that first time used, the story must point to it initially unique downloaded – that was very quick for us, about two minutes. According to the manufacturer, the duration also depends on how good the internet connection is. Once the story has been downloaded, starts playback immediately after placing the shield on the magnetic field.

The only thing to consider when setting up for the first time do not forget should: Before downloading the stories, you have to select the one you want in the app Setting the language – otherwise you get them open automatically English and it can afterwards no longer be switched to another language.

sound quality and battery

Also the sound quality did not disappoint us. Compared to expensive high-end headphones they probably wouldn’t do as well, but for the use of these models, the quality more than adequate.

Unfortunately you can hear the sound at medium volume relatively loud and clear when someone else is wearing the headphones or when they’re on nearby. But we think so too not too bad, as we don’t really find the stories disturbing. But as so often, that is in the eye of the beholder.

Onanoff advertises one battery life of up to 20 hours. That has proven itself in our test confirmed – with two hours of continuous listening, the phones have lost not quite 10 percent of their battery. The Battery stand you can at any time in the App see, it will appear there as soon as the listeners start using the app tied together are.

StoryPhones App

As in Setting Video As can be seen, there is one to match the StoryPhones App, which you also need for the initial setup. The app is very clear designed and easy to use. You can store multiple StoryPhones in it add toeverything set and in the shop then also other StoryShields or StoryPhones kaufen.

A special featurethat the app offers: You can in it record your own stories and they on a so-called PlayShield let play up. This can then also be individually designed and personalised become.

We particularly like the idea and it is of course also great for a personal gift. That’s how you have your loved ones Always there and stories with personal reference is probably even better to listen to than the ones you can buy.

Preis

The StoryPhones are commercially available for around 100 euros available. Most StoryShields cost between eight and fifteen euros. We consider the price of the headphones themselves to be justified – but you have to keep in mind that in our test we didn’t throw them around or multiple times dropped have, which can definitely happen with children. So we don’t know how fast they really are break down.

We find the prices for the StoryShields to be something for a 30 to 45 minute story exaggeratedconsidering that for 15 euros you can buy a whole month these days Streaming Service receives.

Die Products by Onanoff is available at, among others Thalia or at MyToys to buy.

Conclusion

Long story short: all things considered, we think the StoryPhones worth buying are when you want to make your or other children happy – especially if they are still no tonic box have at home, because the two products are already conceptual quite similar.

The StoryPhones are one good opportunity, to get the children away from their cell phones, tablets or television and to keep them busy elsewhere. You can some and are one simplebut still modern Alternative to keep yourself busy.

The TechnikNews team is already looking forward to yours Comments for the raffle and wishes you a Happy Holiday and happy holidays!