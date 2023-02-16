Many of us now happen to talk to Siri and Alexa, the voice assistants from Apple and Amazon, or to receive driving directions from the synthetic voice of Waze, the Google app. But would you read theIliad o One Hundred Years of Solitude or any other novel not from one person, who understands the textand therefore makes sense of the rhythm and pauses and also the tone of what he reads, but from an artificial voice?

Apple, which has made great strides in humanizing Siri in recent years, bets it does. It has been launched for a few weeks a catalog of audiobooks read by an artificial intelligence. With the cunning slogan “Every book deserves to be heard”, Apple offers 4 digital voices of your choice to transform your book into an audiobook with one click. At this stage the project is not addressed to the great author, which the audiobook of him is capable of register it directlybut to the myriad of small authors and publishers who, on the other hand, cannot bear the costs of the enterprise.

Audiobooks are a rapidly growing market Apple’s move tells us that it could still grow. But for those who lend their voice to read books by profession, this is not good news. What will happen to their work? Like so many other professions, is it destined to be replaced by software? There is actually a risk. But beyond the risk there is the insult, because Apple’s service offers “a digital voice based on a human narrator”. And it is exactly like this: it just turns out that Apple’s vocal AI trains itself by listening to the voices of the best human storytellersaccessed through hidden clauses in the contracts of the companies they work for.

In short, to give an example, the storytellers of Findaway Voices (a specialized startup, recently joined by Spotify) did not know that their voice would also be used to train an artificial intelligence and have just obtained the cancellation of the clause from the judge. Their voice will no longer be used to train the synthetic voice which could take their place. Will it be enough to save them?