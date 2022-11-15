Some iPhone and iPad users with iOS 16 reported that they were unable to search for certain words and characters using the Safari browser because typing them would crash the browser.

It is reported that when certain letters are entered in Safari’s address bar, the Safari application crashes immediately. This means there is no way to complete a search or complete the process of entering the URL of the website you are trying to visit, which seems to affect all versions of iOS 16. Interestingly, this issue doesn’t seem to affect iPhone users in certain countries.

The editorial test of foreign media Macrumors found that if you open safari on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and enter “Wells Fargo” in the address bar, Safari crashes immediately after entering the first three letters “wel”.

There are many different words that cause this problem, including tar, bes, wal, wel, old, sta, pla.

IT House understands that this may be due to some kind of text rendering error that affects the suggested results that appear in Safari when you start typing. Posts about the issue started to surface overnight, suggesting it was a server-side bug of some sort, and Apple was quick to respond with a server-side update that has fixed the issue.

