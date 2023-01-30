Produced by Koei Tecmo in Taiwan, the action role-playing game “The Alien of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin” currently on sale (PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Epic Games Store is currently on sale), has been released on On January 27th (Friday), the third additional mission “Different Future” of the season pass content will be released, and the latest promotional video will be released.

Additional mission “Different Future” introduction video

The story of Jack and others traveling in different time and space is coming to an end!

The third wave of season pass content additional task “Different Future” is officially launched

Guided by Moogle, an elf who doesn’t know whether it’s an enemy or a friend, Jack and others came to a city in another time and space. This place is called “Central” where Lu Feiyin observes all dimensions… However, this city has been reduced to ruins because of a certain Lu Feiyin who is obsessed with “eradicating the mystery”.

In order to cut off all cause and effect, Jack decided to brave the ruins.

new role

Trying to use magic and monsters to dominate the world, and coveting the power of crystals and chaos.





The elves that appeared in front of Jack and the others in order to prevent Lu Feiyin from interfering and guide them to a wrong future.

This is the story of the end of those who fell into the gods of Chaos

Trying to interfere with this dimension, Lu Feiyin is obsessed with “eradicating the mystery”. Claiming to restore a beautiful and orderly world, but using dimensional distortion to summon a different world weapon, to make Jack disappear with the world.

Enemy in front

The “God-killing weapon “Omega”” summoned across dimensions will use powerful moves never seen before to push Jack and others into a desperate situation.

Triangle Attack: Be careful that when you are hit, in addition to being damaged, you will also be petrified.

Wave Cannon: A beam of light will be emitted from the unfolded magic circle.

Follow Moogle, and then the “Emperor” who appeared in front of Jack and others. His purpose of coming to this dimension is different from that of Lu Fei, and he doesn’t seem to be a reliable companion.

Thirst for Chaos: A magic circle will be deployed at the player’s feet, and multiple magic balls will float and explode.

Devil’s Ode: It will summon spirits and instruct them to attack. It can summon monsters such as hill giants and quars.

new career

Gunslinger: If the inherent action “Stun Bullet” successfully hits an enemy that is launching an undefensible attack, its action will be interrupted

Hunter: During the activation period of the inherent action “Analysis”, every time the attack hits the enemy, it will be counted. The more accumulated numbers, the easier it is to penetrate the enemy’s resistance and hit its weak point

Gambler: When using the inherent action “Roulette”, the roulette will be turned, and 2 randomly selected abilities will be activated

New function added to the forging facility

Added the use of Artifact Matter in the crafting system

Artifact Matter is a versatile material that can be used at the Blacksmithing Facility. When strengthening or synthesizing equipment, you can use artifact substances to replace insufficient materials.

New functionality for the forge. It is said that it is the technology of Lu Feiyin people. Artifact matter and forging materials can be used to replicate equipment or chaos effects, etc.

product description

Game Name: Stranger in Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Game Genre: Action RPG

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Epic Games Store

Release date: on sale

Game Rating: Restricted

※ The physical version only sells PS5 and PS4 versions.

©2022 KOEI TECMO GAMES/SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA. LOGO ILLUSTRATION:©2021 YOSHITAKA AMANO