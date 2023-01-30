Additional mission “Different Future” introduction video
The story of Jack and others traveling in different time and space is coming to an end!
The third wave of season pass content additional task “Different Future” is officially launched
Guided by Moogle, an elf who doesn’t know whether it’s an enemy or a friend, Jack and others came to a city in another time and space. This place is called “Central” where Lu Feiyin observes all dimensions… However, this city has been reduced to ruins because of a certain Lu Feiyin who is obsessed with “eradicating the mystery”.
In order to cut off all cause and effect, Jack decided to brave the ruins.
new role
Trying to use magic and monsters to dominate the world, and coveting the power of crystals and chaos.
The elves that appeared in front of Jack and the others in order to prevent Lu Feiyin from interfering and guide them to a wrong future.
This is the story of the end of those who fell into the gods of Chaos
Trying to interfere with this dimension, Lu Feiyin is obsessed with “eradicating the mystery”. Claiming to restore a beautiful and orderly world, but using dimensional distortion to summon a different world weapon, to make Jack disappear with the world.
Enemy in front
The “God-killing weapon “Omega”” summoned across dimensions will use powerful moves never seen before to push Jack and others into a desperate situation.
Follow Moogle, and then the “Emperor” who appeared in front of Jack and others. His purpose of coming to this dimension is different from that of Lu Fei, and he doesn’t seem to be a reliable companion.
new career
New function added to the forging facility
- Added the use of Artifact Matter in the crafting system
Artifact Matter is a versatile material that can be used at the Blacksmithing Facility. When strengthening or synthesizing equipment, you can use artifact substances to replace insufficient materials.
New functionality for the forge. It is said that it is the technology of Lu Feiyin people. Artifact matter and forging materials can be used to replicate equipment or chaos effects, etc.
