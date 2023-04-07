“Warrior of Light” Armor Set
The “Warrior of Light” armor set contains “Helm of Light”, “Armor of Light”, “Arm of Light”, “Pants of Light” and “Foot Armor of Light”; You can get the “Warrior of Light” armor set.
※ Players who have already purchased the season pass or those who purchase the season pass after clearing the level can also get the above bonus
The official pointed out that equipping the “Warrior of Light” armor set can obtain a powerful career fit bonus effect. A representative example of this is the addition of bonus effects such as increasing the maximum HP and automatic resurrection, allowing players to more easily challenge the high-difficulty season pass additional missions that can be played after clearing the main storyline.
Ver1.32 update
※ After applying this update, you can get the newly added season pass bonus “Warrior of Light” armor set after meeting the conditions
The trial version is open for download
Playable period: From now on~ Due to the popularity, the end time has been extended
Playable range: the initial stage of the game ~ the third level “West Side King City”
Compatible platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
※ This trial version is part of the official version.
※ The multiplayer online game function in this trial version does not need to subscribe to the paid services of each platform.
※ The multiplayer online game function can only be carried out among trial version players.
※ Game records can be inherited to the official version.
※ The game records of the PS4 trial version will be inherited to the official version of PS5.
※ The game records of the PS4 trial version will not be inherited to the PS5 trial version.
※ The game design may be different from the official version.
※ This trial version contains violence, players under the age of 18 are not allowed to play.
※ The Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade is only sold on PS5, PS4, Epic Games Store, and Steam platforms.
© KOEI TECMO GAMES/SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA LOGO ILLUSTRATION: ©2021 YOSHITAKA AMANO