SQUARE ENIX announced today that the action RPG “Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin” co-developed with KOEI TECMO Games Team NINJA has landed on the Steam platform. In addition, the official has simultaneously added the season pass bonus “Warrior of Light” armor set to the game, and opened players to download a free trial version that can be inherited to the official version of the game through PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles.

“Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin” is a new “Final Fantasy” series of works developed by “Final Fantasy” series veterans Tetsuya Nomura and Kazusei Nojima in collaboration with KOEI TECMO Games Team NINJA. According to the official statement, this work is an action RPG to restore the brilliance of the crystal in Cornelia, which is dominated by darkness, and the protagonist Jack challenges various mazes. When the crystal regains its brilliance, will it be peace, or a new darkness? Or is it…?

Based on the worldview of the “Final Fantasy” series, the game incorporates the action gameplay of “Nioh” style, and includes a variety of elements such as occupations, actions, magic, skills, puzzle solving and treasure hunting.





“Warrior of Light” Armor Set

The “Warrior of Light” armor set contains “Helm of Light”, “Armor of Light”, “Arm of Light”, “Pants of Light” and “Foot Armor of Light”; You can get the “Warrior of Light” armor set.

※ Players who have already purchased the season pass or those who purchase the season pass after clearing the level can also get the above bonus

The official pointed out that equipping the “Warrior of Light” armor set can obtain a powerful career fit bonus effect. A representative example of this is the addition of bonus effects such as increasing the maximum HP and automatic resurrection, allowing players to more easily challenge the high-difficulty season pass additional missions that can be played after clearing the main storyline.





Ver1.32 update

※ After applying this update, you can get the newly added season pass bonus “Warrior of Light” armor set after meeting the conditions

The trial version is open for download

The free trial version of “The Origin of the Stranger in Paradise Final Fantasy” is now available for download on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles. The content of this trial version includes 3 levels from the beginning of the game to “West Side King City”. Players can experience online play in this trial version, and the game records will be inherited to the official version.

Playable period: From now on~ Due to the popularity, the end time has been extended

Playable range: the initial stage of the game ~ the third level “West Side King City”

Compatible platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

※ This trial version is part of the official version.

※ The multiplayer online game function in this trial version does not need to subscribe to the paid services of each platform.

※ The multiplayer online game function can only be carried out among trial version players.

※ Game records can be inherited to the official version.

※ The game records of the PS4 trial version will be inherited to the official version of PS5.

※ The game records of the PS4 trial version will not be inherited to the PS5 trial version.

※ The game design may be different from the official version.

※ This trial version contains violence, players under the age of 18 are not allowed to play.