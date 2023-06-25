Stranger Things Season 5: Start, Cast, Plot Info

By Marlene Polywka | Jun 19, 2023 at 6:13 p.m

After the spectacular end of “Stranger Things” season 4, the fans believe that season 5 could continue straight away. And a sequel is definitely coming – but when exactly and how does Hawkins continue? All information and rumors at a glance.

Even before the first two-part start of season 4, a 5th season of “Stranger Things” was officially confirmed by Netflix. No wonder, since it is one of the provider’s most successful productions. The streaming provider’s ratings hit is definitely getting a sequel. But when will this come and how will things continue with Elfi and her friends?

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since early May 2023; for the first time in over 15 years. On the one hand there are the authors, on the other hand the big Hollywood studios and streaming services, including Netflix. The reason for this is the changed conditions in the market over the past few years, mainly due to streaming. The teams are smaller, the seasons shorter. In addition, the payment is less long-term. The WGA therefore requires a minimum size for author teams and project-based guarantees for its members.

This is where you will find content from Twitter

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

As announced by series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, they are taking part in the strike. One of the consequences of this is that the production of “Stranger Things” season 5 will be delayed, as reported by Variety, among others. What concrete effects this will have is not yet known.

When will Stranger Things Season 5 resume?

Season 4 was even able to dethrone the previous English-language series favorite “Bridgerton”. Only “Squid Game” was more successful in total numbers. Given these numbers, Stranger Things Season 5 should be a very high priority for Netflix. There were actually three years of production between seasons 3 and 4. However, these were primarily due to the pandemic. It was actually even considered that seasons 4 and 5 should be turned off one after the other. That didn’t happen either because of Corona.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

At the moment there is no information about the start of filming or the actual release of the next season. But if you look at the publication rhythm before the pandemic, then that makes you optimistic. Season 1 was released in summer 2016, seasons 2 and 3 followed in October 2017 and September 2018 respectively. So there was a maximum of a good year between the start dates. However, Netflix will not be able to return to this tone. A 2023 release seems extremely unlikely, even if work on the scripts is said to have started in August 2022.

Also interesting: All information about “The Witcher” season 3 with Henry Cavill

How long should season 5 be?

The Duffer brothers have also commented on the length of the planned final season of “Stranger Things”. While season 4 with the two-part finale comprised nine episodes, season 5 should be a little shorter. A total of eight episodes with a total running time of ten hours are planned. Since the group has now collected a lot of important information about the probable boss, such a long preparation phase as in Season 4 of “Stranger Things” Season 5 is not necessary.

At least one spin-off planned

However, Stranger Things Season 5 may not be the definitive end of the whole cosmos. The series is apparently getting a spin-off on Netflix. The Duffer brothers, who are behind the ratings hit, also confirmed this. In the “Stranger Things” universe there are “many exciting stories to tell with new puzzles, new adventures and new, unexpected heroes”. Supposedly even several offshoots of the popular series are under discussion. Depending on who survives the 5th season, they could get their own series.

However, an animated series for “Stranger Things” in the style of a cartoon is almost confirmed. The content of the project is not yet known, but Netflix has apparently already ordered a first season.

The plot of “Stranger Things” season 5

Attention, from here some follow Spoiler on the previous plot of “Stranger Things”.

Season 4 leaves us with heaps of destruction and darkness. With the ominous One aka Vecna, the gang has to deal with a powerful villain. Since he couldn’t be defeated in Season 4, he will definitely be a part of Season 5 – in whatever physical form. Even before the start of this fourth season, the makers announced “the beginning of the end”. This end then marks “Stranger Things” season 5, because the coming season will probably be the last of the successful series.

The group’s cohesion has grown over several seasons. Photo: Netflix

In fact, at least in the series, there should be a bigger leap in time. This could then, albeit late, fix a major problem in Season 4 of Stranger Things. Due to the pandemic and the resulting delay in filming, the actors have of course aged further than their characters. For comparison: Lead actress Millie Bobby Brown was 12 when filming the first season and therefore the same age as her character Elfi. Season 4 actually begins in the spring of 1986, two and a half years after season 1. But Brown is now 18 and not 15 – and you can see the difference. The same applies to her fellow actors such as 19-year-old Finn Wolfhard, whose role is actually only 14. This can’t be changed for season 4, but a time jump to “Stranger Things” season 5 would fix the problem.

With Season 4 ending with the upside-down finally hitting Hawkins, that’s sure to be one of the focal points of Stranger Things Season 5. How does the city and last but not least our protagonists deal with the changed environment and the big rift? Whether and how Max wakes up from the coma also remains to be seen.

The Duffer brothers definitely have a plan for the ultimate finale: “We want to go back to a lot of things from the first season. A lot of the original pairings and groups we had in Season 1. It’s a beautiful thing to come full circle like that.” This announcement should please fans, given that the first season has enjoyed tremendous popularity. In addition, the two heads behind the series said that the end, more precisely the last 30 minutes, is already certain. Only the way to get there still has to be designed. Each character should find their own conclusion.

Producers reveal plans for further action

Even if not much is publicly known about the further course of the plot of “Stranger Things”, the makers have of course decided for a long time how they will pull the threads together. At an event in Los Angeles, Ross Duffer announced, among other things, that the scripts were almost complete. The plot apparently caused tears in the Netflix leadership – if that doesn’t sound like a promising heartbreaking finale!

I remember in the first season we were just amazed that Netflix would even let us do that, but in the second season we really developed an overall plan and backstory for all of this with the writers (…). But just as important as the supernatural is that we have so many characters now – most are still alive – and it’s important to close those arcs. Many of these characters have grown since season one, so giving them time to complete their character arcs while also tying up loose ends and making our final reveals is a balancing act. Ross Duffer

So the focus of “Stranger Things” season 5 will probably not be very clear. Many fans should be happy that the creators are aware that it is important to give the popular characters a suitable ending and to tell their developments. The 5th season should pick up something from each previous season.

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1 Title Revealed

To feed the eagerly awaiting fans, Netflix has shared a tiny glimpse through its social channels. Shown is the first page of the script, which also reveals the title of the first episode: “Chapter One: The Crawl”. Translated, this means something like “creeping” or “crawling”.

This is where you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

A popular – albeit sadly unlikely – theory behind the title relates to the character Eddie, who sadly passed away in Season 4. Fans are hoping he’s now hanging upside down and “crawling” back to Hawkins. Of course, this interpretation could also be applied to the upside-down itself and everything that is there. Maybe Vecna ​​will unleash more nasty, crawling creatures on the city.

However, the term is also known from the “Dungeons and Dragons” setting, which is known to be important for the protagonists and to which the series alludes again and again. A dungeon crawler is a specific type of role-playing game in which players must fight their way through a maze or dungeon by solving puzzles and fighting monsters.

Here’s what we know about the cast

In terms of cast, it is unlikely that much will change. While there are a few deaths in the season 4 finale, the cast mostly stays together. After Max’ temporary death and being rescued by Elf, she is now in a coma and is therefore definitely part of the new season. The same goes for Steve, whose death was all but certain for many fans, something Netflix was partly to blame for.

This is where you will find content from Twitter

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These actors are returning to their roles very confidently though:

Millie Bobbie Brown as Elf, later Jane Hopper, youths with extraordinary powers

Finn Wolfhard als Mike Wheeler

Holes Materazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Luke Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, has been associated with the Upside-Down and Vecna ​​since Season 1

Sadie Sink als Maxine „Max“ Mayfield

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, mother of Will and Jonathan

David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Chief of Hawkins

Charlie Heaton if Jonathan Byers

Natalia Dyer als Nancy Wheeler

Joey Keery als Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke als Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, private investigator

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna, born Henry Creel, known as “One”

As in the previous seasons, there will probably also be some new actors. Official information about this is not yet known.

During the Netflix fan event Tudum, the streaming service introduced a new cast member for “Stranger Things.” And the announcement itself was a hint. Arnold Schwarzenegger was actually there to present his own series “Fubar”. The “Terminator” star then seamlessly led to “Stranger Things” – and to his former colleague Linda Hamilton. Netflix is ​​thus also following the retro approach in the cast of the series and is bringing a well-known name on board.

Sources

TV Line

Variety

The Hollywood Reporter („‘Stranger Things’ Creators Tease Final Season: “We Did Get Our Executives to Cry” During Pitch Meeting“, aufgerufen am 21.11.2022)

Variety („‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Faces Delays Due to Writers Strike“, aufgerufen am 8. Mai 2023)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

