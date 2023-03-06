Home Technology “Stranger Things” season 5 will start shooting this June – Stranger Things: Season 4 Volume 2
Few shoes have captured the world quite like Stranger Things. With the supernatural series managing to up the ante with each new season, fans are eagerly anticipating season 5, which will be the show’s last.

According to Collider, David Harbor recently confirmed when filming for Season 5 of “Stranger Things” will begin. Filming on the fifth and final season will begin in June, according to Harbor.

That doesn’t exactly line up with the final season’s release date, but many are now expecting it to arrive sometime in the second half of 2024. In the final moments of season 4, Hawkins seemed like a miniature apocalypse, and many fans will be sad to hear that they’ll have to wait a while for the show to end.

