Strangers can block your account at any time

A newly introduced WhatsApp feature to disable a phone number is making the rounds. However, this does not seem to be well thought out. So you can currently exclude anyone from their WhatsApp account. All you have to do is send an email with the phone number.

In a nutshell: WhatsApp has introduced a facility to block an account with a stolen SIM card. At first glance, the whole thing looks good, but brings a huge catch. Namely, the lock can be initiated by anyone, without further examination.

WhatsApp function lets every account be deactivated

In the WhatsApp FAQ, the company explains what can be done with a stolen SIM card. First, the SIM card should be blocked and contact the mobile operator. So far, so understandable and also correct.

Now comes the hammer. Another option is to have the WhatsApp account blocked. All you have to do is send an email to [email protected] with the text “Lost/Stolen: Please deactivate my account” together with the phone number in international format (+43 1234567 … / +49 1234567 …). The respective number is then excluded from the account and the sender receives the following email:

The exciting thing here is that it is not checked whether the e-mail address belongs to the respective account. So other users can easily block someone else’s account. This can only be reactivated by entering a 6-digit SMS code and registering the number again with the popular messenger. At the very least, all messages and memberships in groups are retained.

We tried it, it works. There is more information on the WhatsApp website.

