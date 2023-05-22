Strategies and the market, interview with Francesco Zorzi (Synology)

Francesco Zorzi, Technical Manager Of Synologysummarizes for us the evolution of the company in the last year, telling strategy and relationship with channel.

– How did 2022 end?

At Synology, we have chosen to invest in partners from day one by implementing both a channel program dedicated to training and integrating the multiple territorial needs that our country needs.

The 2022 result is the confirmation that we have taken the right path, we have recorded a 140% increase in the presence on the main vertical markets such as hospitality, healthcare, industrial and agrotech.

In addition, specialized markets such as the aerospace segment, data structuring and analytical applications for large databases have been approached.

During the year we also found the consequence of the post-pandemic impact on work and production processes in the country which has found itself approaching the impetuous technological evolution in the last three years. For this Synology has decided to invest in services without additional economic impact such as Active Backup for Business and the DSM 7.2 functionality set, thus orienting a strong expansion for 2023.

In summary, our interest is to facilitate a further technological transition of services by supporting our Partners in the development of tailoring services to be offered both to the private sector and to the Public Administration.

– How are you positioned in Italy? What growth expectations do you have in Italy? What goals?

We are currently in the top positions on the podium in terms of national market share, our solutions for SaaS oriented markets have obtained the leadership in different application sectors and this shows us the trust of the market as we quickly respond to the technical demand.

Synology’s vision is very demanding as it aims to overturn traditional economic principles, our goal is to support integrations by orienting profit on a long-term plan and not on a consumption basis; this allows Partners to maximize the capitalization derived from the services and only consequently those towards Synology; this approach therefore allows us to really invest in Partners by entrusting them with free tools and features usually based on fees, our desire is to create a healthy and quality market where the end customer is satisfied with how Synology innovates the workflow.

– How is the Synology portfolio evolving?

We currently cover most vertical markets, regardless of their performance; the pandemic has taught us to invest heavily in Partners even in times of difficulty as the transition of the services market has now become imminent.

The PNRR is a further challenge to be taken up, which is why a strong investment in specialized training aimed at both integration and digital transformation was necessary.

Italy is one of the most promising countries, which we believe will successfully face a real transformation in the technological field.

The pan-European evolution has fleshed out the ranks of professionals and entrepreneurs who can significantly benefit from ideas and products based on Synology’s service landscape.

We therefore see a clear increase in the use of Cloud Synology C2 solutions combined with complex integrations of on-premise infrastructures.

2022 was the year of the hybridization of storage services thanks to HybridShare and Virtual Machine Manager Pro and the capillarization of the technological offer, the IoT implementations of Synology with applications such as Surveillance Station together with the C2 Surveillance segment have allowed to define new application horizons and therefore new goals to reach.

– What is new in the 2023 strategy? What do you think are the trends for the short term?

2023 will be the year in which to reap the first results of the difficult sowing, in our opinion the short-term logics are to be considered relaxed in a market that has completely changed. Long-term investment is what Synology strongly believes in and for this reason we have decided to complete the offer of specific markets with the introduction of optimized hardware, starting from SAS, SATA and M2 storage media up to IP Cameras for guarantee our users reliable and uncompromising resilience.

We believe optimizing storage systems is one of the hardest milestones in 2023 as not only storage demand increases but infrastructure is increasingly needed

for analyzing and managing high-density data. For this reason, the HD6500 project sees strong expansion especially in integrations with solutions from the Flash Station and SA range.

High performance in processing high densities of archived data is the demand we want to meet without compromise.

– The pandemic emergency seems to be easing, what have these three years brought (good and bad)?

The market has changed because everyday life has changed, this has led us to overturn our daily habits and sometimes to lose opportunities that previously could have been taken for granted.

In our opinion, the impact of the pandemic will have repercussions for a long time and this implies the need to offer services and solutions that are in step with the new way of “working” and above all “living”. Synology is at the side of partners and users to make this transition easier and at the same time reap the technological benefits of a historical moment that has marked us forever.

High-value solutions together with machine learning and the use of artificial intelligence are the basis for making services based on our infrastructures efficient and available; rapid digitization finds in Synology a strong and reliable ally that has promptly adapted its solutions by introducing technologies necessary to address the data delivery needs required by the digital transformation plan.

– How is your partner program structured?

The program dedicated to Partners aims to disregard the economic aspect in favor of a training logic. Synology focuses on providing completely free multidisciplinary training, ranging from the needs of those approaching the Brand to the implications of professional integration in critical and complex scenarios.

We support different information and training channels, public through the SPOT Webinar program and confidential through the distribution channel, offering webinars, face-to-face training and specific events for professionals and enthusiasts.

– Training is important for Synology, how was 2022? What’s new for 2023?

2023 will see the implementation of in-person courses and events throughout the national territory to bring Synology back to its esteemed users, our orientation is to maintain training channels through webinars combining them with in-person follow-ups and a division dedicated to design specialized. We will also increase the round tables and think tank events aimed at addressing sector issues.