Stray: The Futuristic Adventure Game Starring a Cat Finally Arrives on Xbox

Gamereactor.cn – Stray, the popular adventure game that allows players to embody a cat in a dystopian society abandoned by humans, has recently made its way onto Xbox consoles. Previously a highly-anticipated release on PlayStation, the game garnered immense attention as one of the most prominent PS-Plus titles on its debut. However, it has since been removed from the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog of games.

Originally launched on PlayStation and PC last year, Stray quickly became a sensation among gamers. Despite its relatively short gameplay, the adventure game delivers an enjoyable experience, particularly due to its portrayal of the feline protagonist. Fans have praised the game for its unique concept and captivating storyline.

With its recent release on Xbox, gamers who own an Xbox console now have the opportunity to join in on the excitement. Stray’s arrival on Xbox has generated a buzz among the gaming community, and players are curious to discover what all the fuss is about.

The game’s official Twitter account, @Xbox, shared the news of Stray’s availability on Xbox with a tweet that stated, “Stray is here! Dive into the dystopian world as a cat in Stray, now available on Xbox.”

While no specific reason has been given for the removal of Stray from the PlayStation Plus catalog, it remains a beloved game that has left a lasting impression on players across various platforms.

If you’re an Xbox console owner eager for a unique gaming experience, Stray might just be the game for you. Embark on an extraordinary adventure and explore a futuristic world through the eyes of a stray cat. Discover the secrets behind the abandoned society and navigate the challenges it presents.

Whether you’re a cat lover or simply seeking an immersive gaming experience, Stray promises to be a game worth trying. So, grab your Xbox controller, start the game, and let the adventure begin!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

