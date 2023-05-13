Strays has been postponed to August

Early June is a very busy time for moviegoers, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse kicks off a month, then Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuts a week later, and everything was there before The Flash Arrived the week after. Needless to say, it’s been a blockbuster minefield, which is why it’s no surprise to hear Strays, the comedy-drama starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx’s comeback Abandoned Dog, has been delayed by a few months. Strange.

As pointed out by Strays-release-date-change-please-destory-wga-strike-1235359662/”>Deadline”, the film is now due to be released on August 18th, although the threat of other films has undoubtedly influenced this A decision was made, but the report also pointed to the ongoing writers’ strike as another factor contributing to the delay.

As it stands, Strays only needs to take on Blue Beetle in the mid-August window, which means it’s more likely to earn a spot at the box office.