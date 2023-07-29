Stream all FIFA Women’s World Cup matches for free

By Natalie Wetzel | Jul 28, 2023 at 6:05 p.m

The 2023 FIFA World Cup got off to a perfect start for the German national team with a thumping victory over Morocco. It can carry on like this. In Germany, viewers can join in the excitement live on TV or online or watch the games afterwards. TECHBOOK reveals that all World Cup games and highlights can be streamed free of charge.

In 2019, the World Cup for the DFB team ended in the quarter-finals against the Swedes. This year, the tournament for the German players should at best only end with a victory in the final. Until then, however, there are still a few matches to be won. TECHBOOK reveals where you can stream the women’s World Cup games for free.

Bigger, more expensive – more equal?

For the first time, 32 teams will compete against each other and the prize money has almost quadrupled compared to the last World Cup. FIFA wants to pay the title winners 103 million euros. Sounds like a lot? is a lot! But it’s still a piece of cake compared to the men. They received a bonus of 411 million euros at their last World Cup. But for the next two world championships in 2026 and 2027, the prize money for men and women will be the same for the first time.

Stream all games for free

This is an important step in terms of equality and equal recognition, but it will have financial consequences. The extremely tough negotiations between FIFA and license buyers have already caused heated debates in Germany. Because the public broadcasters refused to pay the high license fees, there was at times the possibility that nobody in Germany could broadcast the 2023 World Cup. Even Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser said in the debate: “I would like to appeal once again to guarantee a broadcast for the benefit of the people who want to be part of this wonderful football festival.” The appeal was heard.

ARD and ZDF have secured the rights to all games and will broadcast the World Cup on television and also via live stream. The only problem from a German point of view: the time difference. Many matches take place according to Central European Time (very early) in the morning or mid-morning. In the media library of ZDF and ARD you can stream all matches and the respective highlights later free of charge. DAZN also shows a compilation of all highlights shortly after the end of the games.

Anyone who is already counting on a final with German participation should make a note of August 20th – and the station that will broadcast the final in Sydney: ZDF.

