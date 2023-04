Gaming brand Razer recently launched a new stream controller, simply named X, designed specifically for professional streamers and content creators. The Stream Controller X offers numerous functions and features designed to improve and simplify the streaming experience. Has streaming ever been this easy? After the predecessor, which appeared a few months ago […]

