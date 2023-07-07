Stream Deck Plus: Designed for streaming but suitable for everything

Elgato’s Stream Deck has been one of the most used devices for many years anyone who streams, especially on Twitch, but it’s a tool that could come in handy even if you’re not aiming for a career as a content creator. This also and above all applies to its latest incarnation, called Stream Deck Plus.

Di Stream Deck Plus is basically a programmable push-button panel that connects via USB to the computer and can be fully configured via an app of Elgato which will allow you to assign one or more functions from time to time. The Plus version replaces a row of keys with 4 adjustable knobs and a small touchscreen displaying information about the functions associated with the knobs.

The most direct use of the Stream Deck Plus is obviously related to streaming, because thanks to software come OBS o StreamLabs, can be used to control direction during live broadcast, just like in a TV studio. Transitions, musical inserts, videos, volume control of any guests are practically impossible without a device of this type, especially without external help and in real time.

If you use other products from the Elgato ecosystem, such as the lights, microphone or cameras, it is possible adjust the volume of audio sources, the warmth and intensity of light panels or LED strips or the zoom of the shot. And having knobs at your disposal makes it much easier and more intuitive to precisely control some of these values.

The touchscreen, small as it is, is extremely useful for navigate between pages of the various buttons and clearly show which function is currently associated with the respective knob. Function that can be changed simply by pressing it.

That’s not all, because Stream Deck can be very useful even outside a live stream. If you want, you can also use it if you want more direct controls on calls on Zoom or Microsoft Teams. The configuration software is overflowing with plugins and additional modules with which to greatly expand the possibilities of use. The potential of Stream Deck Plus as a work and leisure device to be used in any field unfortunately has not yet been fully exploited and it is a pity, because the potential exists, especially in the creative field, where objects of this type are often used by graphic designers or video editorsor perhaps to record a podcast, but it would be nice to have even more additional knob functions beyond those designed for Elgato products.

That’s a shame, because the classic Stream Deck is a tool where it’s easier to run out of space for buttons than to assign functions, while this Plus version seems not yet fully exploiting all potential that has. However, it is also a problem that is being resolved over time and we must also consider that the many plugins available for Stream Deck are practically all created and maintained on a voluntary basis without any kind of monetization by their creators. Pure hacker ethics, which makes everything very beautiful but also very subject to the time and commitments of the people behind it.

That said, there is also the question of price: they are around 230 euros for a very specific item for a specific market. If streaming isn’t your forte, obviously it’s an unnecessary object but in the right hands it can make workflows much faster but also the home automation of a studio, cinema room or other. Of course, for these functions it takes a little effort and maybe hoping that someone has developed the solution you need. The evaluation is very personal: for some it may be the ultimate tool, for others not. If you are really curious, a tour of the Reddit profiles of the Elgato community could be just right for you.

If, on the other hand, you stream, the advice is to invest directly in this, even if the smaller models offer a similar experience at a more affordable price. After having experimented a bit with the basic models, one immediately realizes that those knobs are really convenient, especially on the audio side. If then other Elgato products are already being usedyou will immediately find yourself at home and make your recording studio even more professional and efficient.

