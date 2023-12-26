Streaming highlights in January 2024 on Paramount Plus

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

The streaming service Paramount Plus has been available in Germany for over a year now and already has numerous exciting series and films in its portfolio. They span all genres. From blockbusters to cult series to new originals and exclusive series that only run on Paramount+, everything is included. And more titles will be added in January. You can find out which streaming highlights you can look forward to here.

Paramount Plus: Try your subscription for free for 7 days

You can stream your favorite series, new originals and blockbusters on Paramount Plus for just 7.99 euros a month.* If you’re not sure yet, you can test the subscription free of charge for seven days beforehand. And there is no other risk involved, as it can be canceled monthly at any time.

You can stream it now on Paramount Plus

At Paramount Plus you can watch action blockbusters like “Transformers: The Last Knight” as well as many exciting series like “Special Ops: Lioness” or “Simon Becketts: The Chemistry of Death”. In addition, sci-fi fans will get their money’s worth: the repertoire also includes the “Star Trek” films and series. Of course, there are other titles worth seeing such as “One Billion Dollar”, “Halo”, “Yellowstone”, “Tulsa King” and “Yellowjackets”.

These series and films will premiere on Paramount Plus in January

With a streaming subscription to Paramount+ you get a lot. And new titles will be launched again in January, so the range is constantly being expanded. With the new year you can look forward to the following new series and films.

Series starts in January 2024 on Paramount Plus

„Seal Team“ (ab 4. Januar 2024)

„SkyMed“ (ab 12. Januar 2024)

„NCIS: Sydney“ (ab 18. Januar 2024)

„The Woman in the Wall“ (ab 20. Januar 2024)

„Sexy Beast“ (ab 25. Januar 2024)

Read too

Paramount Plus: These are the films and series from the streaming provider at a glance

Film releases in January 2024 on Paramount Plus

„Deadstream“ (ab 6. Januar 2024)

„The Death of Dick Long“ (ab 13. Januar 2024)

„Old Man“ (ab 27. Januar 2024)

Paramount Plus has now established itself as a streaming provider for films and series in Germany and can keep up with the competition from Netflix, Amazon and Disney+. Fans of action, comedy and horror as well as lovers of cult series or new originals will definitely get their money’s worth here.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Facebook

X

