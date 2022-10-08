Which music streaming platform do otters usually use? Did you know that there are now 100 million songs on Apple Music?Compared to the 1,000 songs that the iPod could put in when it first launched 21 years ago, it can be regarded as a considerable increase. Although Apple has not announced the number of subscriptions of Apple Music users as a whole, the number of 100 million songs still looks amazing.

In the 21 years since the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, 1,000 songs in your pocket has grown 100,000 times on Apple Music.And Apple Music’s 100 million songs is just a milestone. Apple said that this number will continue to grow in the future, and it will increase exponentially, but it is not only a number, but also represents the past 20 years of music production and distribution business. structural changes

In addition to having a large number of users, in fact, more than 20,000 singers and songwriters provide new songs to Apple Music every day, making the above song catalog more abundant every day.Apple Music’s manual arrangement and selection of songs has always been the core of the streaming platform. Whether it is playlists or algorithm recommendations that ordinary users cannot see under the table, it is an area where Apple continues to work hard and invest its efforts. In the future, Apple Music It will also continue to promote the voices of artists and give them the opportunity to tell their own stories, discuss music background information, and create a connection between listeners and artists

Sometimes compared to listening to music, after understanding the story behind the music, I really feel closer to the creator’s state of mind. I didn’t expect Apple Music to silently accumulate 100 million songs, but not only Apple Music, but actually on Spotify next door. There are also 80 million tracks and 4 million podcasts. It can only be said that the content on each music streaming platform is very rich, but if you have not subscribed to any music streaming platform yet, and If you don’t know where to choose, you can also take a look at the comparison of the major music streaming platforms that we have compiled for you before!

(News source: Apple press release)