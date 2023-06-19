Streamlabs by Logitech, the Podcast Editor feature arrives

Streamlabs, a Logitech brand, brings to market the Streamlabs Ultra subscription offering with podcast editor editing capabilities.

Thanks to text-based editing, Podcast Editor helps creators quickly record and edit video and audio content with simple text-based editing, it also enables automatic script generation and provides resizing tools, so you can promote and share content across different platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and more. The tool allows creators to customize clips, create subtitles, add images and perform real-time translation of video content.

Moreover, thanks to the tools based on artificial intelligence, you can easily and automatically locate the highlights of your clips, cut out unnecessary words (words like “ooh” and “um”) and even remove pauses in seconds, saving you hours from your total editing time.

The world of podcasts continues to explode

Globally there are 464.7 million listeners, while in Italy in 2022 there were 11.1 million users between the ages of 16-60 (1.8 million more than in 2021), with a significant growth of 31% on the previous year. The availability of Streamlabs Podcast Editor comes at a time when more people than ever are listening to their favorite content and more streamers are preferring talk show-like formats. According to the data of Stream Hatchet, in fact, Just Chatting was the category of Twitch most popular, with over 826 million hours watched in Q1 2023 alone. This new tool is a game-changer for live streamers who rely on the ability to seamlessly upload and deliver content to entertain, educate and connect with own communities, while enabling monetization.

With the free version of Podcast Editor, content creators can edit up to one hour of content per month at no cost. Subscription to Streamlabs Ultra gives users access to Podcast Editor allowing them to manage 40 hours of content, as well as access to premium features available for Streamlabs Desktop, Streamlabs Web Suite, Streamlabs Mobile, Talk Studio Pro, Video Editor Pro e Cross Clip Pro. Users thus have a holistic suite of products at their disposal to support them with their activities of streaming, recording, branding, editing and sharing of short and long-form content.

Designed to meet the needs of creators, Streamlabs Ultra is a key part of content evolution and streamer reach and revenue growth. Popular US gamer and streamer QTCinderella has leveraged the Streamlabs suite of products to grow her Twitch channel subscriber count to nearly 1 million since starting her streaming business in 2018.

Creating content is no longer just a sideline – streamers and other creators on Streamlabs earn over $1 billion in memberships alone. Over the years, some of the biggest streamers in the world have seen their careers established in the settori beauty, gaming e lifestyle. As the media consumption landscape continues to evolve, it’s important to equip creators with the tools they need to stay agile and move with them.

Leveraging Streamlabs’ expertise in monetization, brand building, and audience engagement tools, the company aims to provide users with a robust suite of tools to expand reach, build brand, and engage audiences across platforms.

