Home » “Street Fighter 6” announced the first wave of public testing introduction video “Role and Operation Type” “Street Fighter 6” – Bahamut
Technology

“Street Fighter 6” announced the first wave of public testing introduction video “Role and Operation Type” “Street Fighter 6” – Bahamut

by admin
“Street Fighter 6” announced the first wave of public testing introduction video “Role and Operation Type” “Street Fighter 6” – Bahamut
CAPCOM is scheduled to launch the battle fighting game “Street Fighter 6 (Street Fighter 6)” (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC) on June 2, and now it is in conjunction with the public test to be held on May 19. The first wave of introductory videos “Characters and Action Types”.

This public test will be carried out simultaneously on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam platforms. During this period, players will be able to experience the “Battle Lobby” that provides online battles and various functions, and open 8 playable characters to choose from (the same as last December The same role as the opening of the second closed beta).

Previously, the official has also successively released separate introduction videos for the characters appearing in the public beta:

“Quick Fight 6” Public Beta Event Information

  • Date:Scheduled to be held from 15:00, May 19 (Fri), 2023 to 15:00, May 22 (Mon), 2023 (Taiwan/Hong Kong time)
  • platform:PlayStation 5、Xbox Series X|S 及 Steam

※ The date and time of the event are subject to change without prior notice

During the public beta, players can experience online battles and the “Battle Lobby” with various functions.

With 8 playable characters Come experience online battles and knockout matches!

In addition, there are extreme battles and game centers waiting for players.

※ The playable characters and content are the same as the “Second Cross-Platform Closed Beta Test” held in December 2022, including “Luke”, “Jamie”, “Chum-Li” “, “Juri”, “Kimberly”, “Guile”, “Ryu”, “Ken”

All players who meet the conditions of participation can participate for free!

※ To play the “Public Beta”, you must bind your CAPCOM ID to the game platform.In order to play smoothly on the day, please register and bind in advance

Game Information

  • Game Name: Quick Fight 6

  • Original name of the game: Street Fighter 6

  • Game Type: Battle Fighting

  • Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC (Steam)

  • Release date: June 2, 2023 (Friday)

  • Suggested selling price: NT$1680 / HK$458 for the standard version
    Deluxe Edition NTD 2370 / HKD 658
    Ultimate Edition NT$2930 / HK$808

  • Supported languages: Traditional Chinese/ Simplified Chinese/ Japanese/ Korean/ English/ French/ German/ Italian/ Spanish/ Portuguese

  • Number of players: 1 to 2 people

  • Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15

  • Developer: CAPCOM

  • Publisher: CAPCOM

  • Official website: https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

© CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

See also  【Current Affairs Ask AI】Randomly generate Windows and mac stories Bing show 4 strokes with rich text and emotion, ChatGPT saw falling asleep | ChatGPT set off a wave | Digital

You may also like

Humanity Review – Gamereactor

More regeneration and circular economy

AEW: Fight Forever Achievements Released on Xbox Store

Artificial intelligence will soon replace this very common...

Make an appointment to run! “Pokémon GO Plus”...

Tracking your own suitcases while flying is now...

Bluetooth speaker measurement｜Fedner RIFF can also be used...

tribe29 checkmk Appliance: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial...

The PVE hero mode of “Fighting Attack 2”...

With Apple’s artificial intelligence, the iPhone can give...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy