“Street Fighter 6” announced the first wave of public testing introduction video “Role and Operation Type” “Street Fighter 6” – Bahamut

CAPCOM is scheduled to launch the battle fighting game “Street Fighter 6 (Street Fighter 6)” (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC) on June 2, and now it is in conjunction with the public test to be held on May 19. The first wave of introductory videos “Characters and Action Types”. This public test will be carried out simultaneously on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam platforms. During this period, players will be able to experience the “Battle Lobby” that provides online battles and various functions, and open 8 playable characters to choose from (the same as last December The same role as the opening of the second closed beta).

Previously, the official has also successively released separate introduction videos for the characters appearing in the public beta:

“Quick Fight 6” Public Beta Event Information

Date: Scheduled to be held from 15:00, May 19 (Fri), 2023 to 15:00, May 22 (Mon), 2023 (Taiwan/Hong Kong time)

platform:PlayStation 5、Xbox Series X|S 及 Steam

※ The date and time of the event are subject to change without prior notice

During the public beta, players can experience online battles and the “Battle Lobby” with various functions.

With 8 playable characters ※ Come experience online battles and knockout matches!

In addition, there are extreme battles and game centers waiting for players.

※ The playable characters and content are the same as the “Second Cross-Platform Closed Beta Test” held in December 2022, including “Luke”, “Jamie”, “Chum-Li” “, “Juri”, “Kimberly”, “Guile”, “Ryu”, “Ken”

All players who meet the conditions of participation can participate for free!

※ To play the “Public Beta”, you must bind your CAPCOM ID to the game platform.In order to play smoothly on the day, please register and bind in advance

Game Information

Game Name: Quick Fight 6

Original name of the game: Street Fighter 6

Game Type: Battle Fighting

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC (Steam)

Release date: June 2, 2023 (Friday)

Suggested selling price: NT$1680 / HK$458 for the standard version

Deluxe Edition NTD 2370 / HKD 658

Ultimate Edition NT$2930 / HK$808

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese/ Simplified Chinese/ Japanese/ Korean/ English/ French/ German/ Italian/ Spanish/ Portuguese

Number of players: 1 to 2 people

Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15

Developer: CAPCOM

Publisher: CAPCOM

Official website: https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

