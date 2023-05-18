Home » “Street Fighter 6” announced the second and third waves of public beta introduction videos “Battle Lobby” and “Battle Elements and Activities” “Street Fighter 6” – Bahamut
CAPCOM is scheduled to launch the battle fighting game “Street Fighter 6” (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC) on June 2, in conjunction with the upcoming public test on May 19 this Friday , announced the second and third waves of introduction videos “Battle Lobby” and “Battle Elements and Activities”, introducing in detail the Battle Lobby, which integrates many community functions, and the key battle elements of fighting games.

Recently, the official has successively released several individual introduction videos of the characters that appeared in the public beta:

“Quick Fight 6” Public Beta Event Information

  • Date:Scheduled to be held from 15:00, May 19 (Fri), 2023 to 15:00, May 22 (Mon), 2023 (Taiwan/Hong Kong time)
  • platform:PlayStation 5、Xbox Series X|S 及 Steam

※ The date and time of the event are subject to change without prior notice

During the public beta, players can experience online battles and the “Battle Lobby” with various functions.

With 8 playable characters Come experience online battles and knockout matches!

In addition, there are extreme battles and game centers waiting for players.

※ The playable characters and content are the same as the “Second Cross-Platform Closed Beta Test” held in December 2022, including “Luke”, “Jamie”, “Chum-Li” “, “Juri”, “Kimberly”, “Guile”, “Ryu”, “Ken”

All players who meet the conditions of participation can participate for free!

※ To play the “Public Beta”, you must bind your CAPCOM ID to the game platform.In order to play smoothly on the day, please register and bind in advance

Game Information

  • Game Name: Quick Fight 6

  • Original name of the game: Street Fighter 6

  • Game Type: Battle Fighting

  • Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC (Steam)

  • Release date: June 2, 2023 (Friday)

  • Suggested selling price: NT$1680 / HK$458 for the standard version
    Deluxe Edition NTD 2370 / HKD 658
    Ultimate Edition NT$2930 / HK$808

  • Supported languages: Traditional Chinese/ Simplified Chinese/ Japanese/ Korean/ English/ French/ German/ Italian/ Spanish/ Portuguese

  • Number of players: 1 to 2 people

  • Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15

  • Developer: CAPCOM

  • Publisher: CAPCOM

  • Official website: https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

© CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

