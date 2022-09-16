Game maker Capcom announced the latest news of the fighting game “Street Fighter 6” yesterday. The new version adds several new modes and gameplay, and players can even create their own characters. First of all, the game has added a “World Tour” mode, where players use their own characters to play against other players around the world, and they can choose to learn from each other’s moves from a teacher. It also includes a dialogue scene similar to the story mode.

Capcom also announced yesterday that 4 classic characters, sumo wrestler Honda, Indian god of death Dhalsim, monster Blanka and protagonist Ken will appear in Street Fighter 6 with new appearances, and there will also be new moves to bring freshness to old players. In order to allow novice players to enter the world of “Street Fighter”, the new version of the game adds a simple control option, as long as the arrow keys and one button can make moves, experts and veterans can of course use the usual move table.

“Street Fighter 6” also features a “Battle Lobby” for 100 players, “Battle Table”, “Extreme Battle Table” and “Game Center” for Capcom arcade games, in addition to the “Lobby Item Store” in the game ” and the “Event Counter” where the game was held, the game even invited commentaries from Japan, Europe and the United States to dub to enhance the sense of the battle. Capcom said that “Street Fighter 6” will be released in 2023, and the first closed beta will be held from October 7 to 10. Players with Capcom IDs can sign up to play the game and experience many new features.

Data and image source: theverge

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=