Needless to say, fans seem pretty excited about the upcoming Street Fighter 6. Especially people in the fighting game community. We can infer this thanks to EVO 2023 sharing which games received the most fan interest during its early bird registration period, and even though the game won’t even launch until June of this year, Street Fighter 6 already tops the list.

These figures only pertain to those who have already shown interest in participating in the game (the event will be held in Las Vegas from August 4-6), but regardless, it’s clear that Capcom’s upcoming installment will Be the star of the show.

The list is followed by Guilty Gear Strive, Tekken 7, Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, The King of Fighters XV, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, and Mortal Kombat 11.

What are you most excited about at EVO 2023?

