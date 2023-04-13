Home Technology “Street Fighter 6” is scheduled to bring a live special program in the early morning of next Friday 4/21, hosted by rapper Little Wayne “Street Fighter 6”
Technology

“Street Fighter 6” is scheduled to bring a live special program in the early morning of next Friday 4/21, hosted by rapper Little Wayne “Street Fighter 6”

by admin
“Street Fighter 6” is scheduled to bring a live special program in the early morning of next Friday 4/21, hosted by rapper Little Wayne “Street Fighter 6”
CAPCOM announced today (4/13) that it will live stream “Street Fighter 6” (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC) at 6:00 am on April 21 (Friday), Taiwan/Hong Kong time )’s online special program “Street Fighter 6 Showcase”.

The program is about 33 minutes long, and American rapper Lil Wayne (Lil Wayne) will be invited as the host to share the latest information of “Killer Whirlwind 6” with the developers, including “World Tour”, “Battle Lobby” and ” Fighting Ground” details, as well as major announcements.

  • image

    Show host Lil Wayne

“Fighting Whirlwind 6” is the latest work in the classic battle fighting game “Whirlwind Whirlwind” series that celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. RE Engine”, the picture has been greatly evolved, and the fighter’s muscles, sweat and combat conditions are depicted in more detail. In addition to new stages and new characters, new elements such as new operation modes and “automatic real-time commentary” have also been added.

Game Information

  • Game Name: Quick Fight 6

  • Original name of the game: Street Fighter 6

  • Game Type: Battle Fighting

  • Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

  • Release date: June 2, 2023

  • Suggested selling price: NT$1680 / HK$458 for the standard version
    Deluxe Edition NTD 2370 / HKD 658
    Ultimate Edition NT$2930 / HK$808

  • Supported languages: Traditional Chinese/ Simplified Chinese/ Japanese/ Korean/ English/ French/ German/ Italian/ Spanish/ Portuguese

  • Number of players: 1 to 2 people

  • Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15

  • Developer: CAPCOM

  • Publisher: CAPCOM

  • Official website: https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

© CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

See also  MUA, how the Chinese device that sends kisses from a distance works

You may also like

🎮New colors have been added to the “Xbox...

Saving energy: Germans save 21% on gas –...

Italians who love streaming want the one thing...

Why we can’t resist Tiktok, Instagram and Youtube

Italians who love streaming want the one thing...

Microsoft starts testing the Print Screen key to...

Samsung Deal Days: The best offers from Media...

🎮The final trailer of “The Legend of Zelda:...

BLUETTI Spring/Easter Sale – up to 40% off...

🎮”Monster Samurai Rising: Breaking the Sun” event mission...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy