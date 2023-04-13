CAPCOM announced today (4/13) that it will live stream “Street Fighter 6” (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC) at 6:00 am on April 21 (Friday), Taiwan/Hong Kong time )’s online special program “Street Fighter 6 Showcase”.

The program is about 33 minutes long, and American rapper Lil Wayne (Lil Wayne) will be invited as the host to share the latest information of “Killer Whirlwind 6” with the developers, including “ World Tour”, “Battle Lobby” and ” Fighting Ground” details, as well as major announcements.

Show host Lil Wayne

“Fighting Whirlwind 6” is the latest work in the classic battle fighting game “Whirlwind Whirlwind” series that celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. RE Engine”, the picture has been greatly evolved, and the fighter’s muscles, sweat and combat conditions are depicted in more detail. In addition to new stages and new characters, new elements such as new operation modes and “automatic real-time commentary” have also been added.

Game Information

Game Name: Quick Fight 6

Original name of the game: Street Fighter 6

Game Type: Battle Fighting

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Release date: June 2, 2023

Suggested selling price: NT$1680 / HK$458 for the standard version

Deluxe Edition NTD 2370 / HKD 658

Ultimate Edition NT$2930 / HK$808

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese/ Simplified Chinese/ Japanese/ Korean/ English/ French/ German/ Italian/ Spanish/ Portuguese

Number of players: 1 to 2 people

Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15

Developer: CAPCOM

Publisher: CAPCOM

Official website: https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

© CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.