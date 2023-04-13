Game Information
-
Game Name: Quick Fight 6
-
Original name of the game: Street Fighter 6
-
Game Type: Battle Fighting
-
Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam
-
Release date: June 2, 2023
-
Suggested selling price: NT$1680 / HK$458 for the standard version
Deluxe Edition NTD 2370 / HKD 658
Ultimate Edition NT$2930 / HK$808
-
Supported languages: Traditional Chinese/ Simplified Chinese/ Japanese/ Korean/ English/ French/ German/ Italian/ Spanish/ Portuguese
-
Number of players: 1 to 2 people
-
Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15
-
Developer: CAPCOM
-
Publisher: CAPCOM
-
Official website: https://www.streetfighter.com/6/
© CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.