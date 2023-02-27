“Street Fighter 6” launched in June, first go to Japan to play VR © Capcom

World Tour bred a master of bones

World Tour bred a master of bones © Capcom

In the film that has been released now, many old characters have been seen, including Aaron, Ken, Chunli, Blanka, and Dee Jay, whom many people miss. In addition, many new characters have been released…but the most eye-catching one may be the “World Tour” mode. Players can learn different moves from Master characters such as Aaron Ken and other characters, that is, create their own characters You can customize the combination of moves, including Hadoken, Sonic Boom, Spinning Bird Kick, Yoga Flame, etc., and you may encounter multiple opponents in the battle. You can also use Master Assist to cooperate with the Masters to attack opponents.

In addition, there are many mini-games to play in “World Tour”, earn “World Tour” currency, buy in-game clothing, food and more.

The 18 first-time characters of the 35th anniversary work are new and old

This new episode is a work celebrating the 35th anniversary of “Street Fighter”. It uses CAPCOM’s own game engine, RE Engine, with super rich graphics. So far, the factory has also released several different versions of the game, which will include special codes such as different character costumes. When the game is launched, there will be 18 starting characters available, including Luke, Jamie, Long, Chun Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, Ken, etc. that were available in the closed beta earlier.

Playing VR Street Fighter in Hiroshima, Japan © Capcom

PS VR2 has been released recently, but if you want to play Street Fighter VR for the time being, you have to go to Japan in person. Because Capcom recently released the “Street FighterストリートファイターVR Shadoruー Enhancement Plan”, that is, a live event will be held at PLAZA CAPCOM Hiroshima store from now on. You can play Street Fighter in the VR space, and you can fight against characters such as Aaron and Soviets. Can go up and down.

In the game, the player acts as a soldier of an evil organization and uses a simulator for combat training. The size of the punching action in the game is heavy punching and light punching, and the hands are held in front of the face for defense. As for accumulating enough skill gauges, as long as you pull your hands back and hold for a while, and then swing forward, you can use the Wave Punch. When the skill gauge is at MAX, you can use a little more energy to release the Vacuum Wave Punch!

For the time being, only the Hiroshima store can be played in Japan, and the Toyokawa store will be added in April. If there are Street Fighter fans who have gone to Japan or plan to go, remember to try it.