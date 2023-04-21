“Street Fighter 6” released a free trial version, announced the RPG elements of “World Tour” and new information such as avatar battles “Street Fighter 6”

CAPCOM officially announced that it will The PS5 / PS4 free trial version will be released from now on. At the same time, the “ World Tour” that uses custom avatars to enjoy adventures can be released. You can show other players in the “Battle Lobby” avatar battles that combine fighting styles according to your preferences. Equipped with surprising The new function “Fighting Land” and the additional fighters added in Year 1 provide rich information for players’ reference.

“Killer Whirlwind 6” will release the free trial version of PS5 and PS4 from now on! Players can experience the beginning of the world tour, including making an avatar, as well as early access to some modes of the fighting land. The avatar data created in the trial version can be inherited to the finished product version on the same platform as the trial version. Learn the battle system of “Quick Fighting Tornado 6”, make your favorite avatar, and wait for the release date.

World tour full of RPG elements

“World Tour” is an immersive story mode where you can freely create your own avatar and adventure in the Street Fighter world.

In addition to the metropolis that appeared in the “Fight Street” and “Fight Street” series, the emerging country “Nashal” quietly standing in the corner of Asia also appeared on this Showcase. What kind of encounters will there be, and what kind of battles will be waiting for the players?

Next, I will introduce the two characteristics of world tour.

World Tour differs from the traditional Versus Fighting mode and incorporates many RPG elements into its gameplay.

As long as the player improves the level of the protagonist through street battles, he can obtain skill points and cultivate the character according to his own wishes. Buying and changing equipment from the clothing store can not only enjoy the fun of changing clothes, but also strengthen the character.





Additionally, there are restaurants in town that sell a variety of food items that can be purchased with a wide range of effects, such as eating on the spot to restore stamina, temporarily boost a character’s abilities during battle, or reduce damage taken. As a precaution, it might be a good idea to pre-purchase and bring them with you.

Players will also be able to “pause” during combat to recover their stamina, which is a unique way to enjoy World Touring.

Secondly, in the world tour, players can learn from different legendary fighters and become their disciples. Use your ticket to travel the world and find them!

Becoming an apprentice and interacting with the master will not only unlock new storylines and secret moves, but also deepen the “friendship” by giving gifts to the master, and maybe you can also see the wonderful episodes of the master!

If the player chooses the master’s fighting style, they will be able to use their basic moves and can earn “style experience points” by winning battles.

In addition, the real fun of world tour lies in cultivating your favorite fighters, such as using the “skill points” obtained through upgrades in the “skill tree” to strengthen your boxing power, increase the number of nirvana that can be set, etc.

When adventuring in a world tour, enemies may strike you unexpectedly. In this case, please use the battle system dedicated to world tour.

Activate the “Power Slow”, which can be learned from the skill tree, to slow down the flow of time and avoid the opponent’s attack. Or use the enhanced “secret action” to start the battle in a favorable state. However, “Power Gauge” will be consumed when activating “Power Slow”, so please pay attention to the remaining amount.





During the battle, the enemy’s body may emit white light, which shows the skill and weakness of the move. As long as the attack hits the enemy at this time, the “stress time” can be launched to cause more damage than usual. If you hit your opponent with a special move during the “stress time”, the opponent will fall into a “stunned state”, so remember the timing to make the battle more favorable.

Battle lobby where you can enjoy avatar battles and fight sessions

Let the avatars created in the world tour show their strengths in the battle lobby!

Participate in the “Avatar Battle” and compete with fighters trained by players from all over the world. Freely combine the nirvana and styles learned from legendary fighters, and enjoy the battle with your own play style. Dalcim’s “Style”, Zangerf’s “Screw Piledriver”, Ken’s “Wave Fist”, etc., everyone’s dream combination may bring incredible new battles! How to fight depends entirely on your imagination! Opponents may also prepare unpredictable skill combinations, so please look forward to the thrilling “Avatar Battle”.

Let’s create a “fight club” with friends, colleagues and like-minded fighters from all over the world! Players can design fight club badges, flyers, and fight club uniforms to wear with members. Players can arrange schedules and communicate on the bulletin board in “Fight Club”, now start thinking about how to interact with members after the release!

Bringing an innovative Fighting Ground to fighting games

The “Damage Expression” function is equipped in Fighting Ground. As the battle progresses, characters don’t just sweat, their faces, bodies, and clothing get bruised and stained as they take damage. This feature allows players to enjoy more realistic battles. This is unique to some offline modes and can be toggled on/off based on player preference.

The “sound effect assist” function that assists the game experience has also evolved significantly. A variety of sound effects will be provided, including the notification sound effect of adding the distance to the opponent, the sound effect of the upper, middle and lower attack hit marks, the sound effect of the back attack hit marks, and the remaining notification sound effects of various slots. By using this function, it will be easier Master the situation of the battle.

In addition, this work has also prepared different functions, so that both inexperienced novice and experienced veterans can enjoy the fun of fighting fighting games more. Learn the basics of the combat system and battle fighting games from the “Tutorial”, and learn the basic performance and fighting style of the character used for the first time in the “Character Guide”. After you are proficient, you can try combos of different difficulties in the “combo trial”.





Of course, this work also prepares the familiar single-player exclusive content “Arcade” mode in the “Quick Fight” series. In this mode, players can play against the CPU and enjoy the story of each character more deeply, and special illustrations will be opened after clearing the level. Open illustrations can be checked from the “Gallery”, so please bookmark them! In addition, the score of this mode will also be on the online leaderboard, which can be compared with players from all over the world . You can also enjoy the fun of clearing levels by earning points.

In addition to the standard “Battle” mode, “Team Battle” and “Extreme Battle” modes will also be available.

In “Team Battle”, players can choose to team up with multiple characters to engage in “Single Elimination Battle”, “Double Battle” and “Star Wars” with other players and CPUs. At the same time, turn on the real-time narration function to heat up the atmosphere of team battles!

team battle

Then comes “Extreme Battle”. Unlike previous battles, there are “rules” and “special gameplay” in extreme battle. For example, under the rule of shilling the opponent “falling down 5 times”, plus the special gameplay of “bullfighting” running in the ring; there is also the “rule” of completing the action shown on the card before the opponent If you get destroyed, you don’t know what will happen to the “random drone”, etc. It’s like a party game, so please try it.

extreme combat

Then there is the “Custom Battle Room”, which is different from “Extreme Battle”. This is a mode that allows players to play online battles with multiple people in a room they create. A custom battle room can accommodate up to 16 players, and the 4 battle tables in the room can be set for “one-on-one”, “extreme battle” or “training” purposes. Not only can you play battles at the same time, but you can also watch them easily I like to fight. It can also be used as “online training” to teach friends to combo, so please make sure to use it.

In the latest “Ranking Tournament”, players can fight against opponents of similar strength online, earn League Points (LP), and strive for a higher ranking. In order to allow new players to play without stress, the ranking match point system of this work has added the “1-time rank drop insurance” function that will not reduce the ranking match points even if they are defeated. In addition, there are ranking matches for designated roles and ranking matches for random characters. Of course, there will also be a “friendly match” that does not affect the ranking match points, so please enjoy the online battle easily and happily.

Announced Year 1 debut characters: Rashid, Agui, Ed, Goki

“Killer Whirlwind 6” will add new characters and content after its release on June 2. Now I will introduce the 4 new characters that appeared in Year 1. 4 characters will appear in sequence: Rashid, who first appeared in “Killer Whirlwind 5”, is scheduled to be in the summer of 2023. The ghost full of mysteries will debut in the fall of 2023. Ed, who is also from “Quick Fighting Tornado 5”, will appear in the winter of the new year, while Goblin, who is constantly fighting with the strong to the death, is scheduled to appear in the spring of 2024. These 4 Year 1 characters will also appear in the world tour as masters, so stay tuned for the story of meeting the new masters!

Additional characters for Year 1 will be included in the Digital Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition, which are currently available for pre-order.

Game Information

Game Name: Quick Fight 6

Original name of the game: Street Fighter 6

Game Type: Battle Fighting

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / PC (Steam)

Release date: June 2, 2023 (Friday)

Suggested selling price: NT$1680 / HK$458 for the standard version

Deluxe Edition NTD 2370 / HKD 658

Ultimate Edition NT$2930 / HK$808

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese/ Simplified Chinese/ Japanese/ Korean/ English/ French/ German/ Italian/ Spanish/ Portuguese

Number of players: 1 to 2 people

Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15

Developer: CAPCOM

Publisher: CAPCOM

Official website: https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

