Street Fighter 6 seems to be off to a good start – Sina Hong Kong

Street Fighter 6 seems to be off to a good start – Sina Hong Kong
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2, which means there’s been a slew of digital fighters beating people up over the weekend. When we say tons, we mean tons.

As noted by analyst Benji-Sales, more than 70,000 concurrent gamers (according to SteamDB) played Street Fighter 6 on Steam on June 3, which is not only an impressive number, Regardless of the game, and making itBecoming “the biggest paid fighting game launch on PC to date”.We think this is highly deserved for Street Fighter 6 and look forward to seeing how Capcom supports the game in the near future and beyond.

https://twitter.com/BenjiSales/status/1664827059565101056

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

