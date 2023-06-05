Street Fighter 6 seems to be off to a good start – Sina Hong Kong

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2, which means there’s been a slew of digital fighters beating people up over the weekend. When we say tons, we mean tons.

As noted by analyst Benji-Sales, more than 70,000 concurrent gamers (according to SteamDB) played Street Fighter 6 on Steam on June 3, which is not only an impressive number, Regardless of the game, and making itBecoming “the biggest paid fighting game launch on PC to date”.We think this is highly deserved for Street Fighter 6 and look forward to seeing how Capcom supports the game in the near future and beyond.

