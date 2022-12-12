“Street Fighter 6” has just been released at The Game Awards 2022, and will be officially launched on June 2, 2023, and pre-orders are open from now on! Ready and ready to go, learn more about the addictive single-player World Tour and four new characters from the diverse international cast.

Your “World Tour” itinerary

We’ve published information about World Tour a few months ago, and we’re now ready to provide you with further clarification. The Metro City itself is grand and grand, but you’ll travel the world to see special locations like the sandy beaches of Jamaica, the arenas of Italy and the festivities of France. These locations may have their own Masters, each of whom can’t wait to meet you.

You can learn special moves from these Masters and add them to the custom move set of your own character. You can also combine and match the special moves taught by different Masters, so that your self-created characters can use Hadoken, Sonic Boom, Spinning Bird Kick and Yoga Flame. As long as each move uses different instructions, it can be used in the same battle All displayed.

When you enter a battle in World Tour, you may encounter several opponents at the same time, which means that the battle may not be fair. You can carefully add different special moves to your move group to ensure the balance of operation and avoid the situation of being cornered and unable to get out. Or…you can use Master Assist and fight alongside the Masters!

Whether the Master you choose is a sage or a chaotic bully, they will help you. You can call Masters such as Ryu in battle and fight with him. They will join the battle and fight alongside you for a short time. Remember to thank them after the battle. After all, all the move knowledge you acquire comes from them. Strengthen your bond with the Master and fight side by side in the “World Tour”!

Tired of non-stop fighting and “protecting” the streets and looking for a break? There are a series of mini-games in “World Tour” that allow you to play as part-time errands in spare time between battles to earn “World Tour” currency. Chopping a bottle with a knife, eating Italian food, parrying a basketball, and more fun games will make your playing experience more exciting and diverse. Use the currency you earn through mini-games to buy in-game clothing, food, and more. Fighting is the essence of the game after all, so there are a number of mini-games that will improve your understanding of fighting game fundamentals as well.

A legendary character returns with three strong newcomers: Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, JP

Dee Jay, who made his debut in Super Street Fighter II, is a world-renowned music and dance superstar who’s always ready to go wild. The Jamaican superstar loves both music and martial arts, driving crowds crazy with hot new songs and stylish moves. Visit Bathers Beach, Dee Jay’s exclusive stage for Street Fighter 6, for a vibrant beachside party in the glow of the setting sun.

A returning character for the series, Dee Jay keeps his signature moves like Air Slasher, Double Rolling Sobat, Machine Gun Upper, and Jackknife Maximum to make you dance to the beat. His new move, Jus Cool, is a backward swing that can be linked to kicks or forward moves, testing the opponent’s rhythm. Dee Jay’s Level 3 Super Art is Weekend Pleasure, a barrage of punches reminiscent of his Ultra Combo II move from Ultra Street Fighter IV.

Manon is a supermodel and world judo champion, but also an idealist, always striving for self-improvement in the pursuit of beauty. She struts down the catwalk in street fights with the goal of becoming the world‘s strongest model. You can find her at the French stage Fete Foraine, where a dizzying carnival is unfolding beneath the French skyline.

Monon’s move set beautifully combines judo fighting and classical ballet. Elegant Manège Doré and Renversé are catch moves that boost Manon’s medal level when successfully cast. The higher the medal level, the greater the attribute change for each catch. When Manon performed Pas de Deux, a level 3 Super Art, he danced with his opponent before slamming him to the ground, causing the audience to stand up and applaud.

Marisa is an up-and-coming jewelry designer from Italy who claims to be descended from ancient Greek warriors. As a child, she was inspired by the spectacle of the Colosseum in its heyday. Today, she maintains a bright smile, continues to pursue glory, and seeks beauty with a unique eye. On Marisa’s stage Colosseo, immerse yourself in the atmosphere of victory, and the soldiers in the background of the stage will cheer you on.

Marisa is a powerful character with slow but thick attacks using her exceptionally long limbs. Marisa can use Gladius, a destructive straight punch, which can also be launched after charging, which brings additional damage. Scutum is a defensive stance that puts her upper body into defensive mode and counters opponent attacks. She can use a powerful forward kick to Quadriga to declare to opponents “This is. That’s. Marisa!” Her level 3 Super Art can channel Goddess of the Hunt into a powerful grappling move, pinning opponents directly to the wall.

JP is the director of an international NGO responsible for many successful investment projects and is the driving force behind Nayshall’s rise to prominence today. He has a loving cat named Cybele.

JP can completely control the entire map from all angles. He can use Departure to place a Void Force Point in the air, turn it into a thorn, or instantly move to the Force Point’s location. JP can also use Torbalan and Embrace to dispatch clones across the screen to completely control the opponent’s movements. JP Level 3’s Super Art is Interdiction, which injects destructive power directly into the opponent’s veins and detonates it from within.

choose your edition

Street Fighter 6 is now open for pre-order, and PS5 and PS4 versions will provide additional bonuses. You’ll get alternate colors for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken’s preset outfits, 18 special in-game titles, and 18 stickers with unique art graphics for the starting lineup, allowing you to personalize yours file.

If you’re still hesitating which edition to pre-order, here’s a quick tour for you. The first is the Standard Edition, which includes Fighting Ground, World Tour, Battle Lobby, and a roster of 18 starting characters, priced at $59.99.

The Deluxe Edition includes the main game and the Year 1 Character Pass, which includes four characters and 3 to 10 colors of their respective costumes1, plus an additional 4200 Drive Ticket, which can be used for in-game purchases. The Deluxe Edition is priced at $84.99, which is an even better deal than buying the main game and the Year 1 character pass separately. Year 1 characters will be released after Street Fighter 6 launches on June 2, 2023, so stay tuned for future updates!

The Ultimate Edition is priced at $104.99 and includes a lot of content. You’ll get the main game and the Year 1 Ultimate Pass, which includes the content of the Year 1 Character Pass and adds two additional outfits and alternate colors for four Year 1 characters, two new stages and an additional 7700 Drive Ticket.

Before we wrap up, let’s take this as a quick reminder that Closed Beta Test #2 will take place on PS5 from December 16th to December 19th. Like the first Closed Beta Test, this test will be conducted through the battle lobby, and 8 characters will be available for players to use. If you want to take the test, please submit your application before December 11th at 11:00 pm Taiwan time. Seats are limited and participants are randomly selected.

Finally, we have a gift for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition players! Create a CAPCOM ID and link your platform to get Super Street Fighter II Turbo, which will then be playable through the Gallery’s Game Center when Street Fighter 6 launches.

“Street Fighter 6” will be launched on June 2, 2023 on PS5 and PS4. We are still actively working on development to make sure we can give you the most memorable experience possible. We will share more content, so stay tuned!

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.