“STREET FIGHTER 6 × BODY STAR Protein Snacks (Steak Flavor)” New Release

“STREET FIGHTER 6 × BODY STAR High Protein Snacks (Steak Flavor)” will be released nationwide on June 19, 2023 (Monday).

“BODY STAR High Protein Snack” is a protein snack as delicious as a snack. Each bag contains 20 grams of protein and 4 grams of dietary fiber. The pie crust is made of soybeans and seasoned with the flavor of snacks. It can effectively absorb protein and meals Fiber, but also enjoy a delicious snack texture.

With a crunchy texture and rich flavor, this snack is easy and delicious to enjoy and get the nutrients your body needs to build.

In addition, the collaboration packaging design of the popular character “Ryu (リュウ)” and the new character “Jamie (ジェイミー)” is printed on the package, which is definitely a must-see for fans!

Product Outline Product Name STREET FIGHTER 6 × BODY STAR High-Protein Snack (Steak Flavor) Contents 40g Price Undisclosed Price ※ Expected in-store suggested price: around 173 yen (tax included) Release date June 19, 2023 (Sunday) 1): National convenience stores

July 24, 2023 (Monday): Supermarkets nationwide

Whether you’re a meal-conscious professional, a trainer trying to get in shape, someone who needs to maintain a balanced nutritional balance, or someone who wants to fill up irresponsibly, there’s something for everyone in this snack to suit their lifestyle.

Eat this crispy steak flavor “BODY STAR Protein Snack” and experience the immersive world of Street Fighter!

For more details, please refer to the official website of Oyatsu Company.

on sale! “Street Fighter VI”

A new era of battle fighting games is about to begin in 2023.

Maintain traditional evolution and innovation, and accept all players who desire to become stronger.

In “6”, we not only continued the traditional battle fighting “Fighting Ground”, but also added three modes that redefine the game type, including “World Tour” and “Battle Hub”, so that everyone can fight according to their own The stage pursues strength.

No one starts off strong.

Take the first step.

The strong keep pursuing higher peaks. Let’s meet someone stronger than me.

STREET FIGHTER Official Site

“STREET FIGHTER 6” Product Overview Game Type Battle Fighting CERO Age Rating C (Suitable for over 12 years old) Game Platform PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam Number of players 1 to 2 (offline mode) / 2 to 16 People (online mode) release date June 2, 2023 (Friday)

price

Standard PlayStation 5 physical version: 8,789 yen (tax included)

Digital version: 7,990 yen (tax included) PlayStation 4 physical version: 8,789 yen (tax included)

Digital Edition: 7,990 yen (tax included) Xbox Series X|S Digital Edition: 7,990 yen (tax included) PC (Steam) Digital Edition: 7,990 yen (tax included) Deluxe Edition PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: 10,490 yen ( Tax included) PlayStation 4 Digital Edition: 10,490 yen (tax included) Xbox Series X|S Digital Edition: 10,490 yen (tax included) PC (Steam) Digital Edition: 10,490 yen (tax included) Ultimate Edition PlayStation 5 Digital Edition : 12,490 yen (tax included) PlayStation 4 digital version: 12,490 yen (tax included) Xbox Series X|S digital version: 12,490 yen (tax included) PC (Steam) digital version: 12,490 yen (tax included)

The much-anticipated STREET FIGHTER 6!

For more information about this work, please visit the STREET FIGHTER 6 official website.

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

(C)Oyatsu Company. All Rights Reserved.

