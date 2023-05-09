Strike in Hollywood with first effects

Scores of writers in Hollywood have gone on strike. This also affects well-known productions from Netflix and Marvel.

A week ago, various Hollywood authors announced that they would stop working for a certain period of time. This is to protest for better working conditions and higher wages in the industry. According to the Writers Guild of America, while the productions grew larger and more successful, the salaries of the authors did not increase adequately.

Negotiations with the big studios have been going on for weeks without an agreement being reached. The studios are unable to meet the demands and refer to the current economic situation. However, the strike could also cost them dearly. There was a similar strike in Hollywood 15 years ago. This is said to have cost the studios a total of more than two billion US dollars.

Shifts are imminent

And now the first effects are already being felt. Apparently, work on the long-awaited Marvel blockbuster Blade, which has already suffered from production problems in the past, has once again been put on hold. If the script isn’t finished by summer, the film’s shooting is in jeopardy.

The strike could also affect the schedule of the Netflix streaming platform. The most prominent example is the hit series Stranger Things. The two Duff brothers got together Twitter reported with a clear statement to speak. “Duffers here. The writing doesn’t stop once filming begins. We look forward to starting production with our amazing cast and crew, but this is not possible during the strike. We hope that a fair agreement will be reached soon so that we can all get back to work. Until then – over and out. #wgastrong”

There are likely to be more reports of this kind in the coming weeks. After all, around 11,500 authors have organized themselves into the union. The longer the strike goes on, the more we will feel the consequences.

