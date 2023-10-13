Stripe online payments: what it is and how it works

Online payments with Stripe are increasingly widespread since the platform made its debut in 2011, becoming one of the major competitors of the famous Paypal. The company is based in the USA, but has also been available in Italy for several years. The primary objective of this project is to have a universal platform to manage all types of online payments.

It is based on a sistema cloud and integrates easily with i e-commerce sites for online sales, in order to offer various forms of payment, in total security. But let’s see how it works and what the main advantages are.

What is Stripe?

As anticipated, Stripe is one cloud platform for online payments, founded in the USA in September 2011, spread throughout Europe and arrived in Italy in 2018. The company offers various secure online payment methods, also offering solutions with well-known names including Microsoft, Amazon, Gloovoecc.

Through its applications, it is possible to accept debit and credit card payments using just one tool. Furthermore, Stripe has also introduced a feature that allows you to accept payments from mobile wallet or to pay the total amount of a purchase in installments.

The company is aimed at sellers but also at users who make online purchases, providing diversified and customizable interfaces based on needs.

What are the main advantages for those who use Stripe?

Without a doubt, the platform greatly simplifies the management of online payments, also going to eliminate commissions which can usually be charged for direct use of the primary payment system. But not only that, using Stripe:

Businesses can accept various payment methods anywhere in the world. International operations are simplified. All international cards are supported. Currency conversion is possible. Authentication 3D Secure

Make instant transfers

How Stripe works

Per use Stripe must create an account and log in to the site, you must also enter the IBAN of a current account as a support for the transit of all operations.

There are then two types of use: seller and buyer operation. The seller one is for companies who want to integrate Stripe into their e-commerce as a transaction collector.

All payments received are then transferred from the platform to the current account entered by the company upon registration. In this case, Stripe from the codes to be implemented within the site, during the development phase, in order to make integration easy and customized.

On the buyer’s side, however, when making a purchase purchase on a site that uses Stripe, the user is redirected to the seller’s accountwhere you can choose between different payment methods and complete the transaction.

Payment methods available on Stripe

Stripe allows you to accept and send payments in over 135 currenciestransferring money all over the world by choosing between different methods, namely:

Credit and debit cards; Digital wallets; Bank debits and transfers; Recurring bank charges; Deferred payments; Voucher.

Furthermore, Stripe also offers a solution “physics” of payment thanks to Stripe Terminal, with which it is possible to create a procedure to accept payments directly in the store. It is an excellent tool, designed for traders and merchants who need flexible solutions that combine online and offline channels.

How much does it cost to use Stripe?

Stripe charges differently also based on who uses the service, for sellers there are costs relating to the individual services offered. There is no provision activation cost or monthly feebut there are fees that depend on the type of payment and the services used.

Here are some:

Credit and debit cards for European transactions: 1.4% + €0.25; International payments by card: 3.25% +€0.25; Payment in other currencies:1%; Stripe click payment link: 2.1% + €0.17 3D Secure authentication: 0.03%

These are some of the main services, you can find information about all the others on the official website of the platform. For sellers it is also possible to create a page integrated checkoutyour custom domain and access billing solutions.

