Stromnetz Hamburg: Investments in green tech and the energy transition network are paying off

The Hamburger Stromnetzgesellschaft has again made significantly more profit despite further increases in investments. The bottom line was 89.8 million euros that were paid to the Hanseatic city last year.

This was announced today by the municipal electricity network Hamburg GmbH. In 2021, at 52.8 million euros, it was significantly less than in 2020. After a referendum, the city took over the entire electricity network from the utility Vattenfall retroactively to January 1, 2014 and paid more than 610 million euros for it. Since then, a total of a good 434 million euros in profits have flowed to the city.

“In keeping with the tenth anniversary of the referendum on buying back the networks, this result underlines the decision made at the time to buy back the energy infrastructure,” said Environment Senator Jens Kerstan (Greens).

Repurchase of energy infrastructures

He pointed out the importance of the power grid for the success of the energy transition. “This climate or energy transition network of the future must be able to absorb and transport the electricity that is increasingly being generated in a decentralized manner,” said Kerstan. “It must also be able to intelligently control peak loads that arise, for example, from e-mobility, heat pumps or the hydrogen economy.”