[Image: Mars surface]

Scientists have been left astounded by the discovery that strong earthquakes on Mars are caused by internal activities within the planet’s crust, rather than being triggered by meteorite impacts as previously believed.

The revelation came after the largest earthquake source ever detected on Mars surprised researchers. Contrary to popular belief, the earthquake was not caused by a meteorite impact, according to The Free Times. Instead, scientists have found that the source of the earthquake came from an active internal fault.

Yahoo News reported that the unexpected finding has left scientists taken aback. The discovery challenges previous assumptions about the geological makeup of Mars and raises new questions about the planet’s internal dynamics.

The News Lens Critical Comment Network also ruled out a meteorite impact as the cause of the earthquake on Mars. This is a significant breakthrough, as it suggests that similar seismic activities on the red planet may be related to its own internal processes.

“It came from the inside,” said the astonished scientists, as reported by CTWANT. This unexpected revelation opens up a new avenue of research into Mars’ geology and seismic activity.

Further investigation and analysis will be necessary to determine the exact mechanisms at play within Mars’ crust that lead to these internal earthquakes. This groundbreaking discovery has the potential to deepen our understanding of the complex geology of Mars and its evolution over time.

As space exploration continues to advance, these findings will undoubtedly contribute to future missions and our understanding of planets beyond Earth. The exploration of Mars remains a high priority for scientists, and the discovery of internal sources of seismic activity emphasizes the need for further study of the planet’s unique geological features.