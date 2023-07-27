Study and entertainment, Lenovo launches the Tab P12 and Tab M10 5G tablets

Listen to the audio version of the article

The tablet market thrives on continuous ups and downs. In May, IDC reminded us that the sector had now stabilized at pre-pandemic levels, i.e. very low, in terms of shipments. Apple is in first place, with its iPads, followed by Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo, among the big names that had lost the most percentage points in a year, with the exception of Amazon, which continues to churn out Kindle Fires despite knowing that a few they interest. And here then is that Lenovo is trying to get back on top. A brand, that of the Chinese, used to excel in the computer sector and which instead has always had difficulties in the mobile one, against the most consolidated brands among the public. Yet the brand new Tab P12 and Tab M10 have a lot to tell.

The first (from 449 euros) is aimed at high school and university students, with functions dedicated to study and entertainment. Equipped with a large 12.7-inch 3K display for watching videos and browsing the web, it integrates a JBL speaker system and Dolby Atmos for a rich audio experience. The battery life allows prolonged use for both study and leisure activities. In addition, the tablet is compatible with the new Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and the keyboard inspired by ThinkPad models, to facilitate text entry (the package starts at 589 euros). The keyboard features keys with 1.5mm of travel, a slight dimple of 0.2mm, and 19mm keys for a comfortable typing experience. The integrated trackpad and 16 functional shortcuts make navigation easy. For next-level multitasking, users can access four split-screen apps and up to five floating windows. Furthermore, for those who love to read a lot, the reading mode with background music is available.

The large display can be split for multitasking, note-taking or document viewing, while the reading mode and eye-care feature support longer, more intense study sessions. Performance is ensured by an octa-core processor and up to 8GB of RAM. All of this is enhanced by a 10,200 mAh battery that promises up to 10 hours of video playback and which, in daily use, should instead go on for more than a day. Everything runs on the Android platform and on the plethora of apps that can be installed from the Play Store, including video games. There is also an 8 megapixel rear camera and, above all, a 13 megapixel webcam on the screen, much more useful for video calls between family, friends or remote study sessions. It recharges via USB-C, the standard that the European Union has imposed for manufacturers of technological devices for the next few years.

Continuous mobility

For its part, the Tab M10 5G (from 399 euros) winks at those who need a tablet that is always connected, even on the move. 5G at the end of the name means that the device has a SIM slot (or not, taking advantage of the “virtual” SIMs that are finally making their way in Italy too) to dedicate a floor to the tablet, without always having to be dependent on the tethering with smartphone. The display here is 2K in 10.61 inches, again with immersive Dolby Atmos audio. It boasts IP52 certification for water and dust resistance, and the chassis has anti-scratch properties. Lenovo Tab M10 5G is equipped with a 7700 mAh battery that promises up to 12 hours of video playback, with fast charging up to 20W. The eye-safe certified display offers a comfortable reading experience by minimizing blue light and flicker, while the reading mode allows you to easily switch between color and monochrome modes. Here too there is compatibility with the optional Lenovo Tab Pen Plus to complete the user experience. According to recent research from Lenovo, the needs of tablet users are distinct and ever-changing in the global technology landscape. In the current hybrid panorama, there is a strong need to have devices with remarkable battery life and which are versatile companions over time. “Lenovo tablets help redefine the concept of smart use in modern contexts of use” the words of Tony Chen, Vice President of Tablets of Lenovo. “Tablet users expect more from their devices than ever before, and more than 80% of consumers use them for productivity and entertainment. That’s why the new Lenovo Tab P12 and Lenovo Tab M10 5G were designed as devices to simplify everyday life, capable of adapting to the evolving needs of users “.