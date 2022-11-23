After the experience of the Genoa Entrepreneurship School, a startup accelerator and a university course jointly, the collaboration between the University of Genoa and Georgetown University in Washington continues (picture above)in the United States.

During the academic year 2023/2024the Ligurian capital will host the master’s degree in Startup Creation and Entrepreneurship, which should allow members to create their startup and obtain investments while they are still studying: “Over 50% of students would like to start doing business already at university, but it is difficult to combine it with studies – he recalled the 24-year-old Genoese Federica Contaone of the minds of the project – The master wants to give space, time and knowledge to students to start their companies or work, reconciling two leading universities and experts in American and European startups”.

As explained, the master’s program is aimed at anyone with a three-year degree and enrollments are open until 18 June 2023: to submit your application just start from genoaes.com.

How the master in Startup Creation works

The students who will be selected will spend the first semester of the master a Washingtonon the Georgetown University campus, and the second a Genova: they will be able to try to create their own startup, alone or in a team, guided and supported by both professors and mentors from unicorns like Younited, GrammarlyCarNext and Rippling, from universities such as Stanford, Harvard and Berkeley or from companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

At the end of the academic year, students who have created a startup will replace the classic final thesis project with the presentation of their idea to investors during a demo day: if selected, they will be able to obtain one year of free use of the offices and 10,000 euros in funding.