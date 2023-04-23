Study: Greentech, circular economy and refurbishing are booming

Throwaway society, or what? Study shows the attitude of Germans to the circular economy

Almost every German thinks recycling is important for the circular economy; Refurbishing is gaining in importance

Throw it away or pass it on: The love for cars is confirmed, almost every second person still sees smartphones as disposable products

There is more potential for the recycling economy in Germany, especially in technology

Every inhabitant in Germany causes around 10 kilograms of electronic waste per year. Much of this ends up in the recycling process. Still, it’s an enormous mass to deal with. The best strategy: waste avoidance through circular economy. But where do Germans currently stand on the subject of recycling management, which product categories are best reused and what potential is still slumbering here? The iPhone refurbisher Swappie dealt with this and asked Germans about their attitude to the circular economy in a representative survey. The study was conducted in March 2023 among 1,075 participants.

Status quo vs. Whither goest thou

In general, many aspects of the circular economy are considered important. Recycling (96.3%) is rated the most important and leasing (52.1%) is given less importance. But more than half of Germans also consider leasing to be important for the circular economy. It is striking that although 92.4% of Germans are in favor of repairs, only 73 percent rate a ban on planned product wear and tear (obsolescence) as important. However, some repairs and, above all, new purchases would become superfluous if the devices were built to last longer and did not break after the minimum guarantee expired. This can also be transferred to smartphones that are no longer supplied with software updates after a few years.

Top list Important for the circular economy

1. Recycling 96,3 %

2. Multiple use 94.4%

3rd repair 92.4%

4. Waste minimization 91.8%

5. Resource saving 90.7%

6. Upcycling 83,8 %

7. Refurbishing 74,1 %

7. Sharing 74,1 %

9. Ban on planned product wear and tear 73.0%

10. Downcycling 60,8 %

11. Leasing 52,1 %

Almost three quarters of all Germans (74.1%) consider the concept of refurbishing to be important for the circular economy. This is all the more gratifying since the term and the concept associated with it are quite new and must first be established further. With refurbishing, a technical device, such as a smartphone, is renewed and repaired after an inspection so that it is ready for repurchase. This increases the overall lifespan of the product and avoids electronic waste.

A closer look at the smartphone operating system used shows that Apple users consider refurbishing to be more important for the circular economy than Android users (iOS: 83.0% vs. Android: 70.6%). Robert Fritsche, Country Manager Swappie Germany, classifies this data as follows: “This could be due to the fact that iPhones can be used for longer, since the manufacturer Apple makes its software updates available over longer periods of time and even older models are still sold to Refurbishers at a profit can.”

However, the hoarding of so-called drawer phones is problematic for the circular economy. Disused smartphones gather dust in households as electronic waste, and as a result important resources are lost to the circular economy. The industry association bitkom estimates that there are 240 million drawer cell phones in Germany alone. The current Swappie study shows that the more drawer phones people keep in drawers, the less important they rate refurbishing for the circular economy (0: 77.2%, 1: 75.7%, 2: 72.5%, 3: 72 .6%, 4: 71.9%, 5 or more: 63.2%).

It is interesting to see that the perception of the importance of refurbishing for the circular economy can be increased quickly. When the concept of refurbishing is explained and understood in more detail, the importance increases from 74.1 percent to 94.7 percent, closely following recycling. “This result shows that there is plenty of room for improvement and that there is still much more potential to take more Germans with us on our refurbishing mission,” says Fritsche.

Circular or throwaway society?

Swappie also asked Germans about their assessment of which products they currently perceive as disposable or circular products. Almost 8 out of 10 Germans (Ø 79.9%) see the car as a top cycle product. The used market has established itself well here. Conversely, it can also be said that the Germans themselves still like their old cars so much that they enable them to have a long life through repairs and resale. One reason for this is definitely the comparatively high price. The more expensive the products were to buy, the more likely they can be sold second-hand. In contrast, more than 6 out of 10 Germans (Ø 61.1%) rate household appliances as top disposable products.

Top list of products that are perceived as circular or disposable in Germany (ranking according to circular products)

product category cycle product disposable product motor vehicle 79,9 % 20,1 % Books 74,4 % 25,6 % Cycles 73,9 % 26,1 % toy 57,3 % 42,7 % Computer/Laptops 55,9 % 44,1 % furniture/equipment 53,6 % 46,4 % Smartphones/Tablets 50,4 % 49,6 % Clothing 48,0 % 52,0 % packagings 41,2 % 58,8 % domestic appliances 38,9 % 61,1 %

Other technical devices such as computers and laptops (Ø 55.9%) tend to be considered circular products by the Germans. The nation is divided when it comes to smartphones and tablets, with perception as a circular product slightly ahead (disposable product Ø 49.6% vs. circular product Ø 50.4%).

“Here our assumption was confirmed that Germany’s technology drawers still have great potential for the refurbishing market. We want to raise awareness of technical devices, especially smartphones, as a circular product,” explains Robert Fritsche.

Greentech: Men know the cycle

However, if you take a closer look at the perception of men and women, men see technical devices more as circular products than women do. When it comes to household appliances, 41.2 percent of men vote for a circular product in contrast to 36.5 percent of women (Ø 38.9%). The computer/laptop category is seen by 59.1 percent of men as a circular product, but only by 52.7 percent of women (Ø 55.9%). 48.1 percent of women see consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets, but 52.5 percent of men see them as a circular product (Ø 50.4%).

Younger Germans are more aware of the multiple use of technical devices. 44.2 percent of 18-29 year olds see household appliances, 55.9 percent computers/laptops and 52.3 percent smartphones and tablets as circular products and not disposable goods. A very positive development that shows that young consumers have a growing understanding of the product cycle.

Since Apple users already consider refurbishing to be more important than Android users, it is not surprising that they see computers, smartphones and the like much more as circular products. For computers and laptops 57.3 percent (vs. Android 55.3%) and for smartphones and tablets 55.9 percent (vs. Android 48.1%).

Even if the Germans already have a feeling for the circular economy, there is still latent potential that can be awakened with more education. The value of waste avoidance is not yet overestimated.

“The refurbishing of smartphones directly combines several aspects of the circular economy such as waste minimization, multiple use, repair and especially resource saving. Anyone who sells their smartphone to a refurbisher like Swappie after use protects the environment and still makes a profit from the sale of their old devices,” summarizes Robert Fritsche.

About the study:

The iPhone Refurbisher Swappie designed the study and commissioned it from the market research company bilendi. In March 2023, a total of 1,075 smartphone owners in Germany were surveyed online.