Study: peatland protection via climate certificates can be sustainable

Moor protection by means of climate certificates: The “CO2-regio” feasibility study funded by the Audi Environmental Foundation examined how measures for rewetting Bavaria’s largest low moor, Donaumoos, could be reconciled with the needs of local farms specially founded climate office to promote from the beginning of May

Rewetting of a moor area in the Donaumoos

Moore are considered efficient CO2 long-term storage. They store enormous amounts of carbon in their peat layers and can thus contribute to reducing CO2 in the atmosphere. The subject of the “CO2 -regio” feasibility study, funded by the Audi Environmental Foundation, is how the conversion of land use from a drainage-based to a sustainable, moor-friendly cultivation method can be achieved. She is investigating how measures for rewetting in the Donaumoos can be reconciled with the needs of local farms.

The old Bavarian Donaumoos, Bavaria’s largest low moor, is to be partially rewetted and thus make an important contribution to the state’s climate balance. Scientists from the Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University of Applied Sciences (HSWT) therefore spent two years researching the greenhouse gas compensation performance of moors, forests and humus in the region between Ingolstadt and Augsburg and developing measures for alternative land use. In May, the climate office CO2-regio will start implementing the first climate-certified peatland protection projects.

The study, financed by the Audi Foundation for the Environment and the EU funding program LEADER*, provides insights into how regional farms can use their land alternatively and be paid for it. One possibility for this is the issue of climate certificates, the value of which is measured depending on the protective measure implemented. “Our goal is to create a value-added cycle of climate protection measures, greenhouse gas certificates and those who want to make a contribution to climate protection,” says Jonas Galdirs, project manager at CO2 -regio. It is intended to make it easier for farms to switch to wet farming that preserves the value of the soil.

Climate certificates for financial support

For this purpose, scientists of the HSWT considered measures such as humus formation, afforestation, agroforestry (a combination of woody plants with arable farming or animal husbandry systems on one and the same area), production of biochar and peatland protection and assessed their ability to be financed via greenhouse gas certificates. “There is a wide range between the individual measures: while humus build-up can save up to two tons of CO2 equivalents per hectare per year, afforestation can save five to 19 tons,” says study leader and vegetation ecologist Prof. Dr. Matthias Drösler. “With ten to 50 tons, the greatest lever is clearly in the protection of the moor.”

Alternatives to drainage-based agriculture

Another important result of the study is an overview that shows where which type of land use makes ecological and economic sense in the context of rewetting. As soon as a terrain is rewetted, farming is no longer possible as before. But there are alternatives: under certain conditions, the installation of photovoltaic systems, wet agriculture and animal husbandry or the cultivation of special grassy marsh plants (paludicultures).

Biochar for the climate: store CO2 in the long term

The biomass growing in the study area can be used, among other things, for the production of biochar. “Pyrolysis reverses the principle of coal-fired power plants,” says Jonas Galdirs. “Instead of burning charcoal, which has been binding CO2 in the earth for millions of years, we char plants and turn them into long-term greenhouse gas stores.” Introduced in building materials (climate-positive concrete), biochar becomes a permanent carbon sink or serves as a substrate for city trees. According to the study, such a system can pay for itself in about five to ten years in the Donaumoos and also generate climate certificates.

Project work and distribution of certificates: climate office starts work in May

In May, the climate office CO2 -regio starts its work – initially with a focus on rewetting. The non-profit organization based in Neuburg an der Donau will advise landowners, look after farms and implement climate protection projects that have been validated and verified by the Peatland Science Center of the HSWT. The proceeds benefit the participating farms. Thanks to funding from the Audi Environmental Foundation, a first project is to start shortly – the rewetting of a site in the Donaumoos area of ​​around four hectares.

“We are convinced that protecting the moor is worthwhile and will make an important contribution to the positive climate balance of our region in the future,” says Rüdiger Recknagel, Managing Director of the Audi Environmental Foundation. From 2026, the non-profit climate office should be self-supporting.