The US and China have long been recognized as the biggest rivals in artificial intelligence (AI) development. According to the Australian Strategy Policy Institute’s (ASPI) Critical Technology Tracker just released, this area is already among the 37 out of 44 key technologies in which China is a leader. According to this study, the USA is only ahead in high-performance computers, quantum computers, chip design, vaccines, small satellites, space rockets and natural language recognition.

One of the most important duels is taking place in the field of artificial intelligence: “There is a close race between the US and China for dominance in the technology areas of machine learning (China leads) and natural language processing (US leads)”, judge the experts. The ASPI certifies that China has a particularly large lead in algorithms and hardware accelerators for artificial intelligence, where 37 percent of the “world‘s top 10 percent of research output” comes from China.

Such investigations alone can be questioned. But other studies also indicate that China‘s high investments in new technologies are actually increasingly paying off. According to another analysis by Japanese business newspaper Nikkei in collaboration with Elsevier, the Dutch academic studies analyst house, China overtook its biggest rival in major AI publications as early as 2019.

Numerous publications

The team searched academic studies and conference papers from 2012 to 2021 for 800 keywords. During this period, the number of publications rose from around 25,000 to 135,000. The analysis showed that Chinese researchers are not only producing more, but are also ahead in terms of quality.

The number of cited US articles in the top publications has stagnated at a good 4,000 since 2019, while the number of cited Chinese studies rose to over 7,000 by 2021. Japanese studies, on the other hand, fall behind and are only in 18th place.

However, it would be premature to declare China the winner of the AI ​​race solely on the basis of the study situation. The American AI expert Paul Scharre, Vice President of the Center for New American Security, points out that the various studies usually use different standards that are not comparable.

snapshot

According to Stanford University’s AI Index Report, the USA and the European Union are well ahead of China when it comes to citations at conferences in 2021. Two years ago, Chinese productions were still well behind American and European productions in a weighted index that evaluates papers according to their impact.

But Scharre knows that this is only a snapshot. “The next AI index will be interesting.” Because the study by Stanford University, which could soon be published in a new edition, allows a comparison using the same parameters. Irrespective of this, cutting-edge research is getting the impression that China is on the way from being a former copier of Western processes to becoming a technology powerhouse that needs to be taken seriously.

