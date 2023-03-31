Study: Wetlands emit up to 1.4 million tons more methane per year



Rewetting of bogs and other wetlands is commonly considered to be effective, natural CO 2 -sink. Compared to technical approaches, CO comes to you 2 to remove from the air an important role. At the same time, these wetlands, which also include swamps, mangrove forests or thawing permafrost areas, are the largest natural source of methane at 40 percent. So far, however, climate and Earth system modelers have had difficulty accurately modeling the extent of these emissions from these areas.

Determining the exact origins of methane sources is all the more urgent given the dramatically increasing proportion of methane concentrations in the atmosphere. In 2020 and 2021, the methane content of the atmosphere rose more than ever since measurements began. This was reported a year ago by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This means that the concentration of this second most important greenhouse gas is now two and a half times higher than before the start of industrialization.

At the end of the 20th century, the methane concentration increased rapidly. However, in the early years of this century, the increase stabilized again, only to rise again rapidly from 2007 onwards.

The Effects of Methane

Methane is a much more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Since the industrial revolution, it has contributed about 30 percent to total human-caused global warming. It comes primarily from the extraction and burning of fossil fuels, landfills, and agriculture. That is why numerous countries, organizations and companies signed the Global Methane Pledge on the initiative of the EU and the USA during and after the climate conference in Glasgow 2021 (COP26). In it, they pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

Methane, unlike CO 2 , decomposes relatively quickly in the atmosphere. But as long as it stays there and is constantly being replenished, it amplifies the greenhouse effect at least 28 times more than the same weight of CO 2 .

The reason for the recent rapid increase in emissions was therefore initially unclear. Experts initially speculated that more methane was escaping from leaks as natural gas fracking increased. But that wasn’t certain.

on the trail of wetlands

However, isotope measurements found that 85 percent of the increase in methane emissions between 2007 and 2016 came from wetlands, with more than half from the tropics. This could be determined from the different atomic weights of the carbon isotopes in the methane. This is because the lighter 12C carbon is of biological origin, which has increased relative to the heavier 13C carbon from fossil sources.

Now, however, a research team from China, France and the USA has tracked down the causes. The researchers then ran a global land surface vegetation model under different global warming scenarios, using two different sets of data. On the one hand, values ​​from samples collected by hand in field work all over the world over many decades, and on the other hand so-called reanalysis data, which combine observations from different database sources with our own model simulations.

It found that methane emissions from wetlands have increased by 1.2 to 1.4 million tons per year over the past 20 years. That would be faster than the worst emissions scenario RCP8.5 projects for a possible climate future. This scenario is based on the assumption that the economy will carry on as before, but only emits 0.9 million tons of methane per year. It follows one of four representative concentration paths that climate researchers use for their projections.

The model runs also reflected the extraordinary increase in methane emissions in the period from 2020 to 2021. Between 2007 and 2021, annual emissions increased by eight to ten million tons due to the few tenths of a degree of global warming. Then, in 2020, emissions jumped up to 14-26 million tons and dropped slightly to 13-23 million in 2021.

Wetlands are expanding – and emitting more methane

The research team’s model simulations are consistent with previous observations from satellite remote sensing that tropical wetlands are expanding, becoming wetter and warmer. Results from measurement campaigns with aircraft over wetlands in the Bolivian and Brazilian Amazons and over the upper Congo and Zambezi basins in Zambia also support their results. The warming of tropical wetlands also makes methane-producing bacteria more active. The result: even more methane. This phenomenon is called “methane feedback in wetlands”.

What’s more, precipitation patterns are also changing around the world, leaving some wetlands suffering from water shortages, drying out and more CO 2 release. Others are created and produce more methane. For example, the repeated, devastating floods in West and East Africa over the past two years have left large areas of new wetlands that are now new sources of methane.

Where the greenhouse gas escapes the most

But the Amazon region contributes the most to global, natural methane emissions, as the ground measurement data show. However, satellite data also indicate significant emissions from wet soil regions in South and Southeast Asia. Outgassing from the peat areas in the high latitudes has so far made little difference.

And that’s not all: A study by three authors led by Tao Bao, also from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, comes to the conclusion that emissions of carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide from wetlands also change with increasing warming. Peatlands with vascular plants, such as sedges, would tend to absorb more CO when warmed 2 but emit more of the greenhouse gases methane and nitrous oxide. On the other hand, where algae, mosses or ferns dominate the moist ecosystems, more CO increases 2 on.

Both studies conclude that warming is undermining the mitigation potential of pristine wetlands — even with the modest temperature increase of 1.5 to 2.0 degrees that the Paris climate agreement target.



