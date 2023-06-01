Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Cologne: job fairs for IT and STEM professionals

For last-minute decision-makers, it’s worth visiting Stuttgart next Tuesday, June 6, 2023: the IT job day starts there at 12 noon. The exclusive event by heise jobs and Jobware is aimed at specialists and companies from the IT and MINT sectors. This gives them the opportunity to network and ideally helps when looking for a job.

Exhibiting employers in Stuttgart include adstec, Interface AG, CGI, fida Software, AraCom IT Services AG and others. They are on site with their current vacancies, training and further education positions.

There are also interesting specialist lectures on the subject of applications and job hunting. In addition, attractive employers offer insights into the work of the companies as well as entry opportunities and career prospects. Job seekers can have their CVs examined by professionals and receive helpful tips. A professional photographer is also available to take application photos free of charge.



For jobs and job offers in the IT industry, see also the job market on heise online:

As always, the event is free of charge. You can register on the IT Job Days Stuttgart website – there you will also find further information about the program and the companies involved.

IT job day in Cologne and Nuremberg

There are further opportunities to visit the IT job day in Nuremberg on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 and on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Cologne. Here, too, you can expect opportunities to network, check application portfolios, exciting lectures and a free professional application photo – and last but not least, interesting, potential new employers. We are looking forward to your visit!

Technology Review” class=”a-u-hide-from-tablet” height=”693″ high-dpi-quality=”100″ quality=”100″ src=”https://www.heise.de/Magazin-Banner/tr_mobil.jpg” style=”aspect-ratio: 1200 / 693;” width=”1200″>





Technology Review” class=”a-u-show-from-tablet” height=”500″ high-dpi-quality=”100″ quality=”100″ src=”https://www.heise.de/Magazin-Banner/tr_desktop.jpg” style=”aspect-ratio: 1830 / 500;” width=”1830″>









(jl)

