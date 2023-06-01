Sub for 599 euros, beam for 389 euros and more

The Californian loudspeaker manufacturer is waving attractive discounts on its multiroom loudspeakers – we’ll show you which offers are currently available.

The multiroom speaker system is known for good sound, ease of use, stable operation and good design. Within the audio industry, Sonos is already part of the upper segment. So it’s wise to look out for offers before you buy, because you can quickly save a few hundred euros on the purchase.

Directly from the manufacturer: Discounts in the Sonos online shop

The following (and other) discounts apply until June 12, 2023 in the Sonos online shop, only while stocks last.

Sonos discounts also in other online shops

Also other retailers are up to date with Sonos offers included. Mention should be made, among others Otto, Cyberport and the smart home specialist Tinkwhich offers home theater sets with discounts.

Also at Amazon, Saturn and Cyberport are currently Sonos bargains to findsuch as the popular Sonos One SL, which normally costs up to 199 euros:

Some pros and cons of Sonos

For anyone planning to enter the world of Sonos this year, here is some basic information about the brand. Sonos offers speakers and accessories (amplifiers, network players) with which wireless Multiroom-Systeme build up. The music (or the film sound) is transmitted via the WLAN transfer. The typical weaknesses of Bluetooth (limited range and sound quality) are thus avoided. All a Sonos speaker needs is WiFi reception and a power outlet. Bluetooth is therefore practically never found on Sonos, with the exception of the mobile speakers Sonos Move and Sonos Roam. The setup is groundbreakingly simple, and the operation is also logically structured. In matters stability and practicality Sonos continues to set the industry benchmark for wireless stereo and home theater systems. Apple fans are happy about the support of AirPlay.

The disadvantages include, among other things, a not always optimal power consumption (e.g. in standby) – whereby the company has set itself big goals for the near future. Also, one should be aware that this is a comparatively closed system For example, if you want to buy a subwoofer for your Sonos soundbar, you either have to go for the Sonos Sub or the Sub Mini – products from other manufacturers such as Canton, Bose or Yamaha are not compatible.