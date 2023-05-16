Successful software development through the product mindset: tips and tricks

It is of great importance for product managers to adopt a product-oriented mindset in the software development process. This should focus on the long-term success of the product and ensure that it always offers the best possible customer experience. Although much of the daily work is focused on short-term tasks and continuous progress, an experienced product manager always keeps an eye on the big picture.

But how important is a product mindset for developers? And why is it just as important for software engineers as it is for product managers? This article will provide some practical tips that can help developers develop and strengthen a product-centric mindset. This can enhance their careers and make a bigger impact in the long run:

1. Focus on long-term product success

Focusing on the long-term success of the product has different meanings at different levels. For the company, this means sustainable growth, maximizing ROI, achieving long-term business goals and delighting customers.

But what about the developers? By learning a product-centric mindset and communication, they can increase their performance and advance their professional development. A product mindset ties day-to-day tasks to the bigger picture, increasing the value of one’s work by allowing developers to focus on areas that will make the greatest impact.

2. Treat the product like your own

Treating a product as your own creates a bond that supports the entire team in improving the product. This approach leads to some principles that can promote the development of a product-oriented mindset. Long-term application of these principles can also be beneficial for the developer’s career:

Develop a product vision: This vision should not only be formulated by the product managers, but is something that the team works on together. It is important that developers are involved in shaping the product vision at every stage of planning. Ideas and the vision should therefore be shared proactively when developers and product managers participate in the joint discussions.

This vision should not only be formulated by the product managers, but is something that the team works on together. It is important that developers are involved in shaping the product vision at every stage of planning. Ideas and the vision should therefore be shared proactively when developers and product managers participate in the joint discussions. Creating transparent processes: This means prioritizing cross-functional communication and collaboration between product and engineering teams.

This means prioritizing cross-functional communication and collaboration between product and engineering teams. Offer continuous improvement of the product: You should think about what could be improved in the product and find ways to implement these improvements.

You should think about what could be improved in the product and find ways to implement these improvements. Make data-driven decisions: The technical or product-related decision-making process must be based on data and not just on intuition. However, it is important to use all data consciously and leave room for creativity and unconventional thinking.

The technical or product-related decision-making process must be based on data and not just on intuition. However, it is important to use all data consciously and leave room for creativity and unconventional thinking. Focus on user satisfaction: A user-centric approach ensures that the product is in demand. A good understanding of the problems and needs of the actual users ensures that they are also solved and served.

A user-centric approach ensures that the product is in demand. A good understanding of the problems and needs of the actual users ensures that they are also solved and served. Deliver business outcomes: Achieving strategic goals is the fuel for the company’s success. Software developers should make a strong contribution to achieving these results.

3. Actively collaborate with the product team

Strengthening trust and communication is key. Software developers can invest in this active partnership and make the most of it by creating opportunities to draw on product management expertise. Therefore, regular meetings with product managers should be set up and their experiences and insights should be actively incorporated.

The benefits are mutual, as developers can also share a wealth of valuable information that would not necessarily come up in regular team meetings. For example, software developers know a lot more about what could be improved in the current product version. By sharing these insights into these technical aspects, they help the product management team prioritize and determine what to tackle next.



It’s also important for developers to be proactive in collaborating and providing feedback to product managers. Proactive collaboration means communicating important upcoming tasks well in advance, before they become critical. If, for example, a software developer sees an opportunity to improve something in the infrastructure, it is important to proactively communicate with product management and explain the potential risks. Because these are often not immediately recognizable in the product interface. Timely feedback resolves issues before product roadmap progress is jeopardized.

4. Ask the right questions

It is also advisable for developers to discuss the following questions with product management. Such alignment is not only beneficial early in the process, but also later in the product development cycle as a regular check-in – to ensure everyone involved is and stays aligned. These questions can be discussed either in the context of the product as a whole or in the context of a specific feature.

Who are the users?

In order to make the product more effective for the user group, everyone involved should be aware of the specifics of the target group.

In order to make the product more effective for the user group, everyone involved should be aware of the specifics of the target group. Which problem is solved?

This question should be the focus of attention at every stage of the product development process.

This question should be the focus of attention at every stage of the product development process. What is the Unique Value Proposition? Or: What is the competitive advantage?

It is crucial to understand what makes the product different from other products on the market and why users choose it. When engineers understand this well, they can focus more on these differentiators and add value to their work.

It is crucial to understand what makes the product different from other products on the market and why users choose it. When engineers understand this well, they can focus more on these differentiators and add value to their work. How is success measured?

In general, you can’t improve what you can’t measure. Therefore, one needs to agree with the product management team on the metrics being tracked from the start.

In general, you can’t improve what you can’t measure. Therefore, one needs to agree with the product management team on the metrics being tracked from the start. What is the business model?

By understanding the ins and outs of your monetization model well, you can come up with more ideas to improve conversion.

By understanding the ins and outs of your monetization model well, you can come up with more ideas to improve conversion. What alternatives are there?

It is also advisable to regularly check out the other market participants and follow updates about their work.

These questions may seem obvious, but should not be underestimated. The answers can help developers to better understand the company’s customer and product strategy and to further develop the product mindset.

5. Continuously increase empathy for users

Developing empathy for users primarily means forming an understanding of their problems and motivations. There are some useful tools that can help deepen this understanding, including user research. Both qualitative and quantitative data are required to better understand and serve the needs and desires of customers. The following are some of the ways developers can obtain such information:

Interviews: When possible, developers should attend, observe, or listen to in-depth user interviews or focus group studies. This can give them a feel for real user issues.

When possible, developers should attend, observe, or listen to in-depth user interviews or focus group studies. This can give them a feel for real user issues. Survey: Developers can ask the product team to share user survey results with them. They provide important insights and help to be informed about the current user requests.

Developers can ask the product team to share user survey results with them. They provide important insights and help to be informed about the current user requests. User Feedback: If interviews and surveys are not available, other channels can be used to analyze customer feedback. An established working relationship with the customer support team can also prove very helpful. By regularly receiving and processing feedback from users, product managers and developers can not only improve the product, but also understand which functions are particularly in demand. Therefore, setting up a convenient channel of communication with the customer support team is advisable.

If interviews and surveys are not available, other channels can be used to analyze customer feedback. An established working relationship with the customer support team can also prove very helpful. By regularly receiving and processing feedback from users, product managers and developers can not only improve the product, but also understand which functions are particularly in demand. Therefore, setting up a convenient channel of communication with the customer support team is advisable. Usability testing and research: Engineers should have access to videos of the testing process as well as user comments. This allows them to better understand how users move through the product experience process, as well as their attitudes and the issues they face.

6. Do your own market research

When doing market research, it is recommended to focus primarily on industry trends and competing products. These provide information about future developments from a technical and product-related point of view. It’s also helpful to keep up to date with industry articles, newsletters, podcasts, or other online content. Doing your own market research is an investment in yourself and your knowledge, helping you work more effectively and communicate more efficiently with your product team.

7. Work with product analytics

Software developers need data to make decisions, just like product managers do. You may use external or internal product analysis tools to answer technical or product questions. Data scientists and product managers can support the process, but software developers who are curious and contribute themselves exemplify the product-centric mindset. It is extremely helpful to be able to find answers to technical questions in the available data. At the same time, one should not forget to support the product analyzes with tests to confirm the conclusions.

Finding balance with everyday tasks

A product-centric mindset as a core approach can improve collaboration between developers and cross-functional partners such as product managers. Continually refining this mindset can open the doors to a successful career as a developer and ensure long-term success. However, it is important to find a balance between the focus on the product and the day-to-day engineering tasks, which requires a high level of awareness and effort.