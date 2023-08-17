Successfully get started with the new practical book “The Magic of AI”!

Michael Fred Nothdurft uses the magic of AI to show you in many instructions and examples how you can implement AI immediately.

Get off to a successful start with AI – the new practical book “The Magic of AI” shows how it’s done!

Artificial intelligence (AI) is on everyone’s lips and is increasingly changing our everyday lives and our working world. But how can you as a person, entrepreneur, self-employed person benefit from the possibilities of AI?

The new book “The Magic of AI” provides comprehensive and practical answers.

In this current book, the well-known expert for online business and AI applications Michael Fred Nothdurft shows in concrete terms how common AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google Bard and Claude can be used profitably for your own business.

With the help of numerous examples and step-by-step instructions, the reader learns how artificial intelligence can be used to create texts, graphics and videos at the touch of a button. As an entrepreneur, you can quickly gain an innovative edge and increase your own productivity enormously.

In addition, the author explains clearly how to create AI avatars, improve your own brainstorming with AI and even compose your own music. In short: The book shows impressively how AI can be converted from theory to practice.

Whether self-employed, service provider, founder or employee: anyone who wants to be successful with digital technologies cannot avoid this practical book. The book is compact, easy to understand and contains numerous links to explanatory videos and concrete application examples.

With “The Magic of AI” the reader receives the necessary practical know-how to fully exploit the possibilities of AI and successfully start into the digital future. The book is an essential guide for anyone who wants to capitalize on the opportunities of AI now!

“The Magic of AI” is now available from Amazon as a paperback for EUR 10.65 or as an e-book for EUR 7.99.

Michael Fred Nothdurft

As an experienced manager, coach and trainer, he uses AI on a daily basis.

The graduate engineer has been a freelancer for over 10 years, mainly in the environment of SMEs and teaches AI online and offline.

