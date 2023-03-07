Home Technology Successor to the popular city building simulation announced
Successor to the popular city building simulation announced

More beautiful, bigger, more realistic: Paradox Interactive officially announces Cities Skylines 2 and has big plans for the development game. We summarize the most important information for you.

About eight years after the release of the first part, a sequel is finally available. Cities Skylines 2 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s expected to be released later this year. For the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the PC. Interested parties can already put the game on their wish list.

Cities Skylines is undoubtedly one of the best city building simulations. To date, Steam has received more than 165,000 reviews, 93 percent of which are positive.

According to its website, Cities Skylines 2 is intended to be nothing less than the “most realistic city-building game of all time”. Once again we can build a city from scratch, watch it grow and harmonize different areas such as transport, economy, tourism and quality of life.

A first announcement trailer has already been released. However, no concrete innovations are evident from this. Since these are not real gameplay scenes, no conclusions can be drawn about the actual graphics. So we will have to be patient a little longer until the publisher provides us with further information. The announcement alone should make many fans happy.

