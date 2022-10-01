For those who have come into contact with electronic products, the most familiar interface should be USB.

In the era of USB 3.0, the naming of USB interfaces began to appear unprecedented confusion. At first, it was the evolution of USB 3.0, USB 3.1 to USB 3.2, and later it was collectively changed to USB 3.2 Gen X.

In the USB 4 era, the naming of the decimal point disappeared unexpectedly. Not long ago, USB 4 v2.0 was born, and it was confusing again.

Perhaps because of the painful decision, USB-IF made two major decisions, one is to officially delete the commercial naming method of USB 3.x/USB 4, and the other is to cancel the SuperSpeed ​​USB brand.

Now, USB 3.x and USB 4 will be changed to “USB + transfer speed” nomenclature, namely USB 5Gbps, USB 10Gbps, USB 20Gbps and USB 40Gbps. Because USB 4 v2.0 is still in the draft stage, it has not been officially named, and if nothing else, it will eventually be called USB 80Gbps.

So the question is, what about USB 2.0? USB-IF explained that because the transfer rate of USB 2.0 is only 480Mbps, if it is also changed to USB 480Mbps at the same time, the large number behind may mislead some users, so USB 2.0 and USB 1.0 continue to be retained.

According to the idea of ​​USB-IF, it is easy to cause confusion when using intergenerational naming. It is better to indicate the speed directly. The new naming rules will be applicable to various printing applications such as interface, cable, packaging, etc. If it is a fast charging device, it must also be marked. Maximum power.

It seems that it is more intuitive, but don’t be happy, more confusing things are behind. Because USB is an open standard, not a mandatory standard, if manufacturers are willing to continue to use USB 3.x, 3.2 Gen X, USB 4, or even USB 4 v2.0, there are still no restrictions.

The current plan is that the new naming scheme will take effect one after another starting this season.

