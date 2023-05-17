Sui hangs out the “game chain signboard”, why is it favored by game developers? | Dynamic Trends-The Most Influential Blockchain Media (Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency)

More than 40 games are currently being built on the Sui Network, ranging from shooting games to MMORPGs. What attracts game developers to choose Sui Network? This article is derived from the article “Sui Is Built for Games—Here’s Why Developers Are Bullish” written by decrypt, compiled, organized and written by Sui World with authorization from the dynamic zone.

Sui The Network positions itself as one of the most attractive destinations for Web3 game developers, compared to Polygon, Immutable, Avalanche and Solana, which already have a growing Web3 game ecosystem, although Sui is currently just Launching the main network, but the unique technical specifications and on-chain asset methods it provides make it an important choice for game developers.

Part of Sui’s uniqueness is its ability to process transactions in parallel, and to scale out the suite by adding more nodes to meet demand — both features that can be scaled as more and more games and dapps ) can still keep its transaction fees at a very low level after deployment.

Mysten Labs, the creator of Sui, also said that dynamically updated NFTs and “object-based” models are also attractive to game developers.

Sui is not compatible with Ethereum via the Ethereum Virtual Machine, which sets it apart from some established Web3 gaming networks, but Mysten believes that Sui’s inherent gaming appeal will allow it to appeal to mainstream gamers.

game-first approach

Anthony Palma, Head of Game Partnerships at Mysten Labs, said in an interview with Decrypt that “although the Sui mainnet has only been live for a few days, there are already more than 40 games built on Sui.”

“Our mission is not just to pursue ‘blockchain games’ or ‘crypto games,'” Palma said, “but to pursue excellent games created by excellent game developers who want to use Web3 to improve player experience and provide more stickiness. .”

When talking about Sui’s technical appeal, Palma shared that Sui is an “object-based” chain. Broadly speaking, this means that the Sui is well optimized for gaming.

Palma believes that Sui allows game developers to more easily and seamlessly develop in-game asset NFTs over time, because Sui’s on-chain assets can achieve instant dynamic changes when players upgrade items.

Evolving Game Assets

“The ability to automatically add achievements for hostile player kills and specific items to the item’s metadata (or data describing the unique properties of the NFT), allowing players to “write” themselves with each item as they play History. A sword that kills 10,000 people is more valuable than the same sword that kills 100. said Palma.

“It allows you to do things like upgrade an NFT based on its metadata,” he continued. “If you have a system like this, you can take a sword from ‘golden’ to ‘legendary’ to ‘mythical’.”



Such dynamic props are possible on Sui without developers having to destroy and reissue props to reflect new data as they do on other blockchain networks. When tokens are burned and re-minted on other chains, their history is usually lost unless a developer manually adds the project’s previous profile to the new profile.

“If you want to do this on another chain, you’re either going to do a lot of synchronization between your central repository and the on-chain transaction history,” Palma said, “or you’re going to burn the NFT and re-mint the new NFT.”

“Sui’s dynamic model allows you to preserve all the provenance, and over time the value of these items is very valuable to both the player and the ecosystem, so this is a very cool new feature, in the previous layer1 It’s impossible to do it on-chain.”

A Sui developer’s perspective

Palma said Mysten Labs has been working closely with game developers. Over the next month, a number of games will be released on Sui, including Orange Comet’s “Walking Dead” game and Final Stardust, Arrivant’s Project Eluune and Talofa Games’ Run Legends, as well as metaverse games Worlds Beyond and Overwatch. Style Overwatch-esque Bushi.

What do Sui-based game developers think of Sui, and what draws them to build on it?

Ghost Ivy, a Web3 game studio developing a PC and mobile first-person shooter (FPS) game called Haven’s Compass, chose Sui because of its “usability” in the game.

Fares Alu-Taleb, CEO of Ghost Ivy, said in an interview with Decrypt, “It is important for us that the game can remain online without interruption, and the player does not need to interact with the blockchain. Sui makes it easier for us. make it happen.”

Abyss World is another Web3 game being developed by Metagame Industries, and its developers want Abyss World to be a high-end “AAA” role-playing game (RPG) offering player-versus-player (PVP) and player-versus-environment (PVE) In terms of game experience, Abyss World can also realize automatic battle games through the cloud game mode-this means that the game can be started on the mobile phone or PC without downloading any files. The props in the game can be obtained on the chain through the gameplay of the abyss world, or can be obtained on the chain through the “foundry factory” in the game. Players can put existing props on the chain.

Kinson Hou, president of Metagame, said that the transaction speed on Sui is super fast, which is one of the only blockchains that can reach Internet scale.

The main network of Sui Network has been launched, and the community ecology has also started in an orderly manner.

