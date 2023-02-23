Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority has rated the upcoming film Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Unsurprisingly, the game is rated M18, which means it’s not suitable for anyone 18 or older.

“There are areas of the city littered with dead bodies, some with missing limbs,” Classification wrote. “Story scenes contain some violent descriptions with dark humor, such as the scene suggesting that the character’s finger is severed and the subsequent joke about the severed finger… Overall, these descriptions are rated under M18 More appropriate because the classification guidelines allow for the depiction of real-life violence, such as killing, maiming, or other serious harm to humanoid characters.

You can read the full breakdown here, which has some extra details on how the metropolis is divided into districts, each with its own boss. Those are some key details, but it looks like we’ll be taking a closer look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on tonight’s State of PlayStation Games.

