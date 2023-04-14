Home Technology Suicide Squad： Kill the Justice League 延遲至 2024 年 2 月 – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Over a month ago, you and a few others did report that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would be delayed, but Warner Bros. declined to comment on the matter. This may convince many of you that we are wrong. Unfortunately, this is not the case. In fact, it’s worse than anything I’ve heard before Starfield was pushed back to September.

rockstrandGermany confirmedSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed from May 26 to February 2. The developers say they’re doing this to round out the experience, which is basically their confirmation that it doesn’t mean the live-service element of the game will be removed or anything like that.

So why the delay? My sources claim that Warner Bros. can’t find a good date this fall because the publisher doesn’t want to compete with Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 12 (another WB game), this year’s Call of Duty and a few dates yet to be announced secret game competition.

